BTC, ETH, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for May 8 – U.Today









Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have become active again as the rates of most of the coins are falling.



Top coins by CoinMarketCap

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 4% over the last 24 hours.



Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to fall after yesterday’s bearish daily closure. At the moment, the rate is on its way to testing the support level at $27,045.

If the breakout of it happens, there is a high chance of seeing a further drop to the $25,000-$26,000 zone shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,940 at press time.

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.58%.



Image by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC) from the technical point of view on the daily time frame even though the bears’ pressure remains relevant. If the drop continues to the interim mark of $1,800, the accumulated energy can be enough for a blast to $1,650-$1,700.

Ethereum is trading at $1,868 at press time.

The rate of XRP has declined by 5.39% since yesterday.



Image by TradingView

The price of XRP is trading near the support level at $0.4333. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily closure. If a false breakout happens, the bounce back may continue to the $0.44-$0.45 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4350 at press time.

Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.57%.



Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again tested the support level at $315.3. If the bar closes far from it, the correction may lead to growth to the $320 zone within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $317.9 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







