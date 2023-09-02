Disney+: Every New Movie & TV Show Releasing In March 2023 – Screen Rant









In March 2023, Disney+ is bringing the return of The Mandalorian, a sports-drama movie, a one-of-a-kind sports event, and a lot more.

In March 2023, Disney+ will see the arrival of the long-awaited third season of a Star Wars TV series, a special Marvel TV series, a sports-drama movie, a one-of-a-kind sports event, a musical experience with a popular rock band, season 3 of a mystery TV series, and a new season of the adventures of a young doctor. In February, Disney+ welcomed Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (along with a behind-the-scenes special), season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

In March, Disney+ will welcome more titles from Disney's different branches, such as Disney Junior’s Eureka! and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, National Geographic’s Dino Death Match, How to Win at Everything, and Witness Disaster, and all seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D. As for original content, Disney+ will bring the third season of The Mandalorian, a new TV series from Marvel, a movie about a young basketball player, a crossover between the NHL and Big City Greens, the return of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, and more episodes of some of the platforms original TV shows. Here’s everything new to Disney+ in March 2023.

March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 11

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Premiere

March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

March 7

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever – Episode 2

March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2-5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 1, 5 episodes

Mpower (All Episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 12

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 2

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Episode 3

March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1-4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 13

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 3

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere

March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville captures Dave Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin, and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they’ve done before.

Hippo VS. Croc

March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 14

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

March 24

Witness Disaster

March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3

March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 15

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 5

March 31

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2 Premiere

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?

