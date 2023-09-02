The Nothing Phone 1 has finally launched in the U.S. — kind of – Digital Trends









The Nothing Phone 1 launched globally last year with vague promises of a future U.S. release, but now Nothing fans don’t have to wait any longer for the smartphone to make its way stateside. Soft-launching through a “Beta Membership,” the Nothing Phone 1 is finally available for Americans who are willing to be a part of Nothing’s test program before it officially launches with retailers later in 2023.

While it’s certainly exciting for the Nothing Phone 1 to be making its way to the U.S., the release and branding of the membership program are a little odd. It gives fans the opportunity to try out the phone and test Nothing OS 1.5, which is based on Android 13 and represents a major update from Nothing OS 1.0’s Android 12 foundation. If you want in, you need to pay $299.

That’s definitely a steal for the Nothing Phone 1 since it’s sold for roughly $399 overseas, but basing a public beta test for Nothing OS 1.5 in the U.S. before the Phone 1 is even available from retailers here feels a little backward.

That’s not to say that the Nothing Phone 1 isn’t worth investing in to be a tester, but the details surrounding the soft launch are peculiar. Those who pay for the membership are given plenty for their money, most notably a black version of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, so it’s hard to see a downside for anyone who’s been eager to get their hands on the smartphone.

US, we have something special just for you.

Experience Phone (1) with our Nothing Beta Membership. You'll receive a Phone (1) to test Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. And the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.

Learn more here: https://t.co/yVwcLADrNH pic.twitter.com/YPsxqHS6p9

— Nothing (@nothing) January 10, 2023

In addition to the phone itself, beta testers will also get a Nothing Community Black Dot NFT, as well as a whole laundry list of excellent features coming with the Nothing OS 1.5 beta, including things like improved app loading speeds, UI redesigns, and a self-repair system that helps keep the phone in top shape.

Nothing points out that the beta software is still subject to change, as is the case with all beta software, but that the Nothing Phone 1’s design has been finalized. It’s worth taking note, however, that since the Phone 1 still hasn’t officially launched in the U.S., those who are opting into the beta test may face some struggles with adding the phone to their preferred carrier network.

It’s exciting that the Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the U.S. after a fair amount of radio silence from Nothing, but fans who are waiting for the official U.S. launch will need to wait even longer as the beta test is going to last through June 30, according to an FAQ page. This means that we can likely expect the Nothing Phone 1 to start showing up in U.S.-based retailers in the second half of 2023.

You can sign up now to join Nothing’s Beta Membership.

On July 11, U.K.-based upstart Nothing will introduce its second smartphone — the Nothing Phone 2. As usual, the hype machinery is in full swing. Drip-feeding of key features, straight from founder and CEO Carl Pei, is frequent news these days. The leak land, as usual, is busy churning out all kinds of expected and unrealistic upgrades.

Pei recently hinted that the leaked renders were probably fake, so we’re not going to touch that grass. But so far, official promises of a bigger display, larger battery, and a flagship-grade chipset have created the aura of an uncompromising smartphone experience from Nothing’s next handset.

Good battery life is a well-known trait of the iPhone. As a battery-anxious person, it’s one of the reasons why I shifted to iOS. The iPhone 13 Pro Max took it to the next level with excellent battery optimization that would see the phone last me an entire day with ease – no matter how heavy the usage. The same didn’t happen when I shifted to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it was primarily due to iOS 16. The initial versions, up until iOS 16.4, were buggy and bad with battery optimization.

I was about to move back to Android, but iOS 16.5 has me hooked. The update is one of the best in the recent past from Apple. While I’ve been testing iOS 17 for the past week on another iPhone, I installed iOS 16.5 in late May on my primary phone – the iPhone 14 Pro Max — and I’m extremely happy with what Apple has done with this version.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s battery problem has finally been fixed

The chart shows 50% battery left after using the iPhone 14 Pro Max for 5 hours and 43 minutes. Prakhar Khanna/Digital Trends

Be prepared, because between now and mid-July, one particular hype train is going to be running at full speed. Nothing, the technology company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will release its second smartphone on July 11. The Nothing Phone 2 is definitely one of the most anticipated new phone releases of the year, and judging by how well received the Nothing Phone 1 was this time last year, the sequel is sure to gather plenty of attention.

There are several good reasons why it should be talked about, with the main one this time being we know it’s going to be released in the U.S. The Nothing Phone 1 wasn’t sold in the U.S. upon launch but did later get a small, focused release to appease the dedicated fans patiently waiting for it. That’s all changing this time, and Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2 will be getting a U.S. release right from the start.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source







