Amazon Prime Video Schedule July 31-August 6: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is topping the Amazon Prime Video schedule for July 31-August 6.
Friday, August 4, the Amazon-owned streamer will release The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a seven-part adaptation of the novel of the same name by Australian author Holly Ringland. Executive produced and written by showrunner Sarah Lambert, the series stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, a woman who deals with the upbringing of her granddaughter after the girl lost her parents in a mysterious fire. Joining Weaver are Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Alyla Browne. Glendyn Ivin is serving as a director.
Check out more streaming release schedules below:
When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. Dreaming of the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.
Share article
Home Latest News Amazon Prime Video Schedule July 31-August 6: New TV & Movies Being...