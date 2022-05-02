Microsoft's latest Windows 11 test build adds new group policies, drops SMB1 enablement by default – ZDNet

Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels can check out Windows 11 Build 22610, which adds a bunch of new policies for IT admins and removes SMB1 support by default for many users.

Mary Jo Foley has covered the tech industry for 30 years for a variety of publications, including ZDNet, eWeek, and Baseline. She is the author of Microsoft 2.

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 Insider test build, No. 22610, to the Dev and Beta Channels on April 29. This build includes a lot of fixes, along with a handful of new features and updates.

Today’s test build also no longer enables the SMB1 file-sharing client by default in the name of security. However, testers who have installed SMB1 manually or upgraded from a preview Windows version where SMB1 was installed will not have SMB1 removed from the latest test builds.

Build 22610 adds new mobile device management and group policies for IT admins. These new policies can be configured locally using the group policy editor or via Microsoft EndPoint Manager.

Advertisement

Among the policies available as of today:

Today’s test build also includes an update to the Family Safety Widget which provides a new location-sharing view to show where those using the Family Safety app are located. There’s also an update that includes “an improved view” of screen time usage across apps and devices.

For those with PCs that support it, the estimated battery life timing will show up in the battery icon in the system tray.

Today’s test build does not include the usual build watermark, which typically indicates that Microsoft is closing in on completing a new Windows feature update. However, officials reminded testers “this doesn’t mean we’re done” and said the watermark will be back in a future build. And even once Windows 11 22H2, expected this fall, does “RTM” relatively soon, testers will get updates and fixes for months before 22H2 rolls out to the mainstream.

Advertisement

Today’s build also disables the tablet-optimized taskbar feature that Microsoft began rolling out in Build 22563. Officials said they are hoping to bring this feature back “after further refinement of the experience.” Build 22610 also updates the rename, properties, and optimize icons used in the context menu and command bar to improve discoverability and consistency.

For a full list of the fixes, updates and known issues in Build 22610, see Microsoft’s blog post.

Microsoft disables SMB1 file-sharing protocol by default in Windows 11 Home

The best stylus: Top stylus pens for notes and drawing

The best laptops for college: Top notebooks for students

Advertisement

Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-J-11I, hands on: A well-priced 14-inch workhorse

Best laptop docking stations: Transform your workspace

The best Windows laptops: Top notebooks, 2-in-1s, and ultraportables

Advertisement

Microsoft’s Teams app is coming to the Microsoft Store

Microsoft: Internet Explorer is retiring soon. Here’s why you should drop it sooner

Microsoft upgraded 190,000 PCs to Windows 11 (but even they couldn’t upgrade everything)

Advertisement

Please review our terms of service to complete your newsletter subscription.

You agree to receive updates, promotions, and alerts from ZDNet.com. You may unsubscribe at any time. By joining ZDNet, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You agree to receive updates, promotions, and alerts from ZDNet.com. You may unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to receive the selected newsletter(s) which you may unsubscribe from at any time. You also agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge the data collection and usage practices outlined in our Privacy Policy.

© 2022 ZDNET, A RED VENTURES COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Privacy Policy | Cookie Settings | Advertise | Terms of Use

source