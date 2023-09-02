s0m’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more – Dexerto









s0m joined NRG for the 2023 season.

NRG Esports Valorant pro Sam ‘s0m’ Oh is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and made his international debut at VCT LOCK//IN. Here’s everything you need to know about s0m’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

s0m has been around the North American Valorant scene for a while and managed to secure a spot on NRG Esports ahead of the VCT Americas international league. The young talent, who previously competed in CS:GO, is showcasing his skills on the international stage for the first time at VCT LOCK//IN and managed to impress the community with his confident play in the team’s 2-0 victory against KOI.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what s0m’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

The NRG Esports pro plays on a 0.8 sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight White mouse.

s0m, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

s0m currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Like many other professional players, s0m chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate s0m’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings, including s0m’s teammates, on Dexerto.

