I really hope this iPhone 15 Pro price leak isn’t true – Digital Trends









We’re just a few months away from Apple revealing the next-generation iPhone 15 lineup in the fall. However, a new report from Chinese outlet Economic Daily News suggests that the entire lineup could see a price increase of 10% to 20%.

This isn’t great news. For the standard iPhone 15, that means it could start at $899, which is $100 more than the starting price for the current $799 iPhone 14. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, but with this price increase for the next generation, the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 to $200 more — starting at $1,100 or $1,200.

And those who are interested in the largest, top-of-the-line model — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — will have to pay even more. With such a price increase, that means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,300, and a 1TB variant may cost as much as $1,800. This would make it the most expensive iPhone yet, and even one of the most expensive non-folding phones on the market. For example, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800 for 256GB capacity, and the max storage version costs $2,159.

So why the increase in starting price? It has to do with an increase in manufacturing costs, as well as inflation. Typically, Apple does not sell its products at a loss, so the increased costs will be passed down to the customers instead.

An increase in cost for the standard iPhone 15 models may not be such a big deal, as they are slated to get the Dynamic Island, faster A16 Bionic chip, and other big upgrades. However, the iPhone 15 Pro costing more is a bigger deal, even among the most dedicated Apple fans.

All iPhone 15 models look like they will switch over to USB-C from Lightning. The iPhone 15 Pro models will continue to have bigger upgrades than the standard variants, including the 120Hz ProMotion display, a possible new action button in place of the mute switch, and an A17 Bionic chip. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be getting the biggest upgrade with a 6x periscope zoom camera, which would improve the optical zoom significantly.

But will those upgrades be worth an extra $200 more? A lot of iPhone upgrades these days are very incremental, so it’s hard to say. I wouldn’t blame you if you decide to keep your iPhone 14 Pro Max another year, though, unless you really like taking zoomed-in photos.

With Apple’s fall event just weeks away at this point, it’s pretty much full steam ahead for iPhone 15 rumors. One of the latest reports seems to revive an early rumor that has since been put on the back burner.

What’s the rumor? According to Andrew O’Hara from AppleInsider in a report on MacRumors, it seems that Apple might change the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 15 “Ultra.” Originally, this rumor popped up in late 2022 and early 2023 from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, but it slowly faded as other reports suggested this would be a change coming in 2024.

For more than a decade, I’ve been using Apple’s iPhone. I started with the original iPhone in 2008, which was a birthday gift and also my first Apple product, and have upgraded every year since.

However, since I started at Digital Trends, I’ve been checking out more Android phones. Though not all Android phones are winners, there have been a few that I’ve really enjoyed — including the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel Fold, and Nothing Phone 2. I’ve experienced firsthand how Android handles some things a lot better than the iPhone, like customization and notifications, and the hardware designs can definitely be a lot more interesting.

As September quickly approaches, that means the iPhone 15 launch is just on the horizon. But it also means that the iPhone 14 lineup has been out for almost a year now, and it’s been one heck of a ride.

The base model of the iPhone 14 did not change much from its predecessor, and the iPhone 13 mini replaced the iPhone 14 Plus, but the iPhone 14 Pro was where all the excitement was. Or, at least, that’s what I thought after watching last year’s keynote.

