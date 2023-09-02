Cryptocurrency news headlines affect the trading activity in market – Times of India

We use cookies and other tracking technologies to provide services in line with the preferences you reveal while browsing the Website to show personalize content and targeted ads, analyze site traffic, and understand where our audience is coming from in order to improve your browsing experience on our Website. By continuing to browse this Website, you consent to the use of these cookies. If you wish to object such processing, please read the instructions described in our Cookie Policy / Privacy Policy.
Interested in blogging for timesofindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger, if you have the knack for writing. Just drop in a mail at toiblogs@timesinternet.in with a brief bio and we will get in touch with you.
Assistant Professor, Finance & Accounting area, IIM Kashipur
The cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially in recent years, with a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion as of June 2023. The number of cryptocurrencies introduced in the market has also experienced a surge, with Bitcoin remaining the most dominant. Even though the cryptocurrency market has been gaining popularity, researchers and scholars are still in contention about its nature. While some argue that it is an alternative to fiat currency, some suggest that it has the properties of a financial asset, while others still consider it as a merely speculative bubble.
Due to ambiguity regarding the nature of cryptocurrency, it becomes challenging to attribute factors associated with movement in the cryptocurrency market. As a result, the prices of cryptocurrencies are heavily influenced by investor sentiments, perceptions, opinions, and information flow. Further, the cryptocurrency market is characterized by the high participation of retail investors who lack significant trading skills. Thus, publicly available market information plays a crucial role in shaping cryptocurrency investors’ sentiment and, further, their trading behavior.
In our recent research published in Economic Modelling, we analyze the impact of sentiment derived from news headlines (a public information source) on the cryptocurrency market activity. We construct a cryptocurrency-specific news sentiment from daily cryptocurrency news headlines. The sentiments are classified into positive and negative news sentiments to understand their differential impact on the trading activity of the cryptocurrency market.
We observed a few interesting findings. Firstly, the optimistic (pessimistic) news sentiment increases (decreases) the Cryptocurrency returns. This suggests that positive news boosts investor confidence, and negative news causes uncertainty. A sharp decline in cryptocurrency returns was observed in early 2018. This was associated with the 2018 cryptocurrency crash. There was also a substantial decline during early 2020. This was the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when investors in various financial markets faced fear and uncertainty. The returns sharply increased during the beginning of 2017, which marked the beginning of the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom.
Secondly, we found that the oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, experiences a “negativity effect,” i.e., negative information has a higher and more significant impact on Bitcoin prices than positive information. There was increased volatility during late 2013 and early 2014, which was linked to the Mt. Gox incident. It is estimated that roughly 70% of all Bitcoin trades were processed through the Mt. Gox exchange. During this time frame, around $450 million value of Bitcoins disappeared from users’ accounts, and Mt. Gox temporarily froze all Bitcoin transactions on February 7, 2014.
Thirdly, it was observed that the positive (negative) news increases (decreases) the volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Young cryptocurrencies experience an inverted asymmetric volatility effect, implying that the impact of positive news is more significant than negative news. The trading of informed and uninformed investors explains this inverted asymmetric volatility pattern. The uninformed investors herd and buy the cryptocurrency for fear of missing out (FOMO) during the higher cryptocurrency valuation and pump-and-dump schemes. On the other hand, response to negative news is attributed to the contrarian behavior of informed investors.
Finally, we observed that the positive (negative) news increases (decreases) the liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. This characteristic is attributed to the phenomenon highlighted by Glosten & Milgrom (1985), the increase in noise trading reduces adverse selection costs and causes increased liquidity in equity markets. During the positive new sentiment, there is an increase in noise trading, resulting in increased liquidity in the cryptocurrency market. During negative news sentiment, informed and uninformed traders are uncertain about the cryptocurrency environment, leading to reduced liquidity. The negative and positive news substantially declines the liquidity during 2013-2014 (Mt. Gox incident). The positive news led to high liquidity periods in 2017 (cryptocurrency boom) and late 2020 (post-pandemic).
Our study provides valuable insight that the cryptocurrency market is characterized by investors with various types kinds of information gathering and processing capabilities. This research may be of value to traders, investors, and portfolio managers who may gauge the predicted movement in cryptocurrencies by analyzing the prevailing investors’ sentiment in the news media. It would help them to understand the market intricacies during the arrival of positive and negative news. The portfolio managers may like to consider the inclusion of cryptocurrency as one of the alternative assets in the portfolio for a better risk-reward arrangement. This research may also assist the regulators in assessing the acceptability of cryptocurrency among investors and frame regulative and taxation policies accordingly.
{{C_D}}
{{{short}}} {{#more}} {{{long}}}… Read More {{/more}}
Views expressed above are the author’s own.
Bulldozer ‘justice’: What you take away when you demolish a home
The brutalised half: No major country cares about Taliban’s medieval misogyny and its devastating impact on Afghan women
Can INDIA solve the BJP puzzle?
Guns ’N Rovers: Why sarkari Isro delivers but sarkari DRDO doesn’t
Time’s come to draw new lines
Why we must celebrate Chandrayaan-2 too
Why the moon mission is also a cultural triumph
Experience the blissfulness of being
Four for the future
NMC rules on hold but issue of pharma-doc nexus remains alive
Interested in blogging for timesofindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger, if you have the knack for writing. Just drop in a mail at toiblogs@timesinternet.in with a brief bio and we will get in touch with you.
Chennai Talkies
Juggle-Bandhi
The Underage Optimist,TOI Edit Page
Erratica,TOI Edit Page,Tracking Indian Communities
Copyright © 2023 Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. All rights reserved. For reprint rights: Times Syndication Service
Home Latest News Cryptocurrency news headlines affect the trading activity in market – Times of...