BREAKING: Galaxy S20 FE gets Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: November 21st, 2022 at 08:01 UTC+01:00

Two weeks ago, Samsung released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The fourth member of the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S20 FE, was missing this update. Today, the South Korean firm has released the Galaxy S20 FE’s Android 13 update along with the latest security patch.

The stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update for the Galaxy S20 FE comes with firmware version G780FXXUAEVK3. The new update (around 2GB in file size) is currently rolling out in Russia and could reach other markets within the next few days. The new software also brings along the November 2022 security patch to the smartphone. To remind you, this is the Exynos 990 version of the Galaxy S20 FE, and the Snapdragon version of the device hasn’t started getting the Android 13 update yet.

If you are a Galaxy S20 FE user in Russia, you can now download and install the Android 13 update on your phone by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

This is likely the last major Android OS update for the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in mid-2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 software. The phone received the Android 11-based One UI 3 update in early 2021, the Android 12-based One UI 4 update in late 2021, and the Android 13 update in late 2022.









