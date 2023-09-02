What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023 – Yahoo Entertainment









Some noteworthy new releases, a bevy of library titles and the complete series of “Freaks and Geeks” are among the new additions to Amazon Prime Video this month. May will see the streaming availability of the 2022 films “She Said,” “Violent Night” and “Till” on Prime Video, while the beloved (and short-lived) TV series “Freaks and Geeks” will be streaming on Amazon starting May 4.

We’ve also included everything new to Freevee, which includes the first three “John Wick” movies, “Scarface” and “The Usual Suspects.”

Check out the complete list of everything new on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023 below.

Arriving May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Arriving May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007)

Arriving May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)

Arriving May 9

Till (2022)

Arriving May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

Arriving May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Arriving May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

Arriving May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

Arriving May 19

She Said (2022)

Arriving May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Arriving May 26

Hohlbeins’ The Gryphon (2023)

Violent Night (2022)

Arriving May 28

Top Five (2014)

Arriving May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Arriving May 1

Casa Grande S1 (2023)

Taxi S1-5 (1978)

Numb3rs S1-6 (2005)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1990)

Be Cool (2005)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Boogie (2021)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Get Low (2009)

Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil (2011)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Kalifornia (1993)

Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Red River (1948)

Repo Men (2010)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

Runaway Train (1985)

Scarface (1983)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dictator (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Misfits (1961)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Arriving May 16

Elysium (2013)

Arriving May 19

Primo (2023)

Arriving May 21

The Monuments Men (2014)

source







