Cherokee Nation and AT&T Expand 5G and FirstNet Connectivity – AT&T Newsroom









This month, a new cell tower launched in Kenwood, Oklahoma. With federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Cherokee Nation approached AT&T to help close the digital divide and expand connectivity to its citizens.

Prior to this launch the Cherokee community had to drive more than 10 miles to get mobile cell service and now the 1,000-member population has fast, reliable and secure connectivity with AT&T 5G. And area first responders have access to truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it on FirstNet® — America’s public safety network.

Read the full Cherokee Nation press release.

