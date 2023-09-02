Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download size: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC – GGRecon









Written by

Alex Garton

Posted

21st Apr 2023 17:28

It’s important to know Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s download size before its launch on April 28 to ensure you have enough space on your platform of choice.

Not only that but knowing the size of the file gives you a good indication of how long it’ll take for you to install it on your system, even if you do decide to preload the game.

With the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s download size being vastly different for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, we’ve got all of the file sizes down below.

Click to enlarge Courtesy of EA

Owners of the Xbox Series S have the smallest download size by far, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor only coming in at 44GB on the platform. Unfortunately, those with the Xbox Series X will have to install three times the amount of data at 140GB.

Click to enlarge Courtesy of EA

PS5 owners will need to make room for a lot of space on their console with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requiring a huge 147.577GB. This is more than a lot of live-service games, but with how detailed the world is expected to look, it does make sense.

Click to enlarge Courtesy of EA

Out of all the file sizes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PC version tops the charts with a whopping 155GB download size. This will require a hefty amount of space but luckily, PCs typically have significantly more memory than consoles, so it should be fine for most players.

So, there you have it. Those are all the download sizes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on every platform. Hopefully, this should allow you to estimate your install time and give you time to free up space on your platform of choice.

If you’re wondering how Jedi: Survivor fits into the overarching lore, check out whether Cal Kestis in canon in the Star Wars universe.

