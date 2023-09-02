How To Share Books On Kindle (And Why It May Not Work) – Screen Rant

Amazon lets users share Kindle books with adults and children in the same household. However, there are some restrictions to keep in mind.
Kindle users can share their e-books with family members via an Amazon Household feature called Family Library. To do this, users will first need to add a family member to their Amazon Household. For the uninitiated, Amazon Household is a service that allows up to two adults, four teens, and four children in a family to link their accounts and share Prime membership benefits, as well as e-books, apps, and games.
The Family Library feature allows an adult to share an e-book with one more adult and up to four children aged 12 and under. To add an adult family member to Amazon Household, open Amazon on a computer. Then under the 'Accounts & Lists' section, select 'Shopping programs and rentals,' and open 'Amazon Household.' Now click on 'Add Adult' and under 'Invite someone you live with to share benefits,' add the name and email address of the family member and hit 'Continue.' Confirm by clicking on 'Agree and continue.' Check the box next to e-books to share the entire library. Hit 'Continue' at the bottom of the options and then click on 'Send Invite.'
Amazon will send an email invitation to the family member with a link to join the household setup. The family member will also have to share wallet and digital content details to accept. To add children, head to the Amazon Household page and select 'Add Child.' Fill in the child's details on the next screen and create a profile. To manually select the books to share, head to 'Manage Your Content and Devices' on the Amazon webpage, pick 'Books' on the 'Digital Content' page and then choose the titles. Next, hit the 'Add to library' button, select the family member's library, and click on 'Make Changes.'
Once shared, multiple users can read the e-book simultaneously without any time limitations. Additionally, members can add bookmarks and notes without disturbing others' progress. Family members who use the Kindle app on iOS or Android can also be a part of the Family Library. When a user shares an e-book with an eligible family member via Family Library, the e-book remains in the user's Kindle library. After creating the Amazon Household, users can manage the shared content through the 'Manage Your Family Library' option in Amazon Household.
For Kindle users who want to share books outside their family, the bad news is that Amazon has pulled the plug on book lending between Kindle users, per a report by Book Riot. Additionally, Amazon doesn't technically allow sharing with teenage family members. There is a workaround though – while a child family member is required to be 12 years or younger, Amazon doesn't seem to enforce this, which means teenagers should technically be able to take advantage of e-book sharing within a household. Additionally, for users who aren't seeing the option to set up Family Library, it's important to note that the feature is only available in the United States and United Kingdom, which means Kindle users everywhere else can't share books.
