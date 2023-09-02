iOS 17 Beta Adds Two New Siri Voices for British Users – MacRumors









In Apple’s iOS 17 beta, two new “British” Siri voices have been discovered that can be selected from the Settings app by going to ‌‌Siri‌‌ & Search and then selecting ‌‌Siri‌‌ Voice. The new voices are the third and fourth options, which join the original two “British” ‌‌Siri‌‌ voices.



The two new “British” voices, which sound more natural than the existing two, are the only voices that have so far been added to ‌iOS 17‌. It’s not clear whether they were added in the third beta, or if they were included in previous betas, but they were uncovered prior to the latest updated third beta by MacRumors forum member MegaBlue.

The two new more natural sounding Brit voices in iOS 17 pic.twitter.com/caIUI5b5fv — Tim Hardwick (@waxeditorial) July 20, 2023

In ‌iOS 17‌, other ‌Siri‌ updates include an option to drop “Hey” from the “Hey Siri” invocation, the ability to get Siri to read web articles to you out loud, and the ability to interrupt ‌‌Siri‌‌ and make back-to-back requests without reactivation.

