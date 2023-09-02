HBO Max subscription price increase January 2023 – USA TODAY









Attention cord-cutters: we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The bad news is HBO Max is raising its prices. The good news is it’s not by much. Starting today, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free subscription will increase from $14.99 per month to $15.99 per month along with applicable taxes.

If you’re an existing HBO Max subscriber, you won’t see this price increase reflected until your next billing cycle starting Saturday, February 11, 2023. According to a PR email, his dollar price increase is to allow HBO Max to “invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.” The $9.99 with ads subscription tier will not see a price increase at this time.

This marks the first time that HBO Max has seen an increase in its subscription price since launching in May 2020.

The dollar price increase may not be enough to cancel your HBO Max subscription. However, if you’re looking to save on your streaming bill there are a couple of avenues you can take. For one, you can opt for the more affordable ad-supported plan which is $9.99 per month.

If you’re an AT&T customer, you may already get complimentary access to HBO Max with your current video, internet or wireless plan.

The new price of HBO Max is $15.99 per month That price will get you access to everything the site has to offer. There is also a more affordable $9.99 subscription tier, but you will have to sit through the occasional ad.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, House of the Dragon and more.

You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. If you pay $15.99/month, you can access the ad-free version of the service.

