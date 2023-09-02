Should you buy iPhone 14 Pro right now or wait for iPhone 15 Pro – Pocketnow









With just a few weeks to go, should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro vs the iPhone 15 Pro? Here are two reasons to buy the iPhone 14 Pro today!

The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best iPhones in 2023, and while it’s not cheap, it comes with a powerful hardware and the best features and species Apple has to offer. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display, and it’s powered by the more capable A16 Bionic chip, and a triple camera setup. It has a fairly large 3,200 mAh battery, and it supports MagSafe magnetic charging and accessories, and the latest features to enhance your experience, including Dynamic Island, an Always-on Display (AoD), a more advanced front and rear-facing camera array, and better connectivity.

The iPhone 15 Pro is only a few weeks away from seeing the daylight, and we already have a good picture of what to expect, so it would be great to address whether the existing iPhone 14 Pro is still a great buy.

The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent smartphone, in fact, it’s still one of the best smartphones you can get your hands on today. Despite the iPhone 15 series being around the corner, the iPhone 14 Pro remains a solid device in Apple’s lineup, and multiple carriers are offering various incentives to make you upgrade.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch LTPO Super retina XDR OLED display and a Dynamic Island cutout that houses the front-facing camera and the Face ID sensor. It’s one of the best-looking phones in 2023, and it’s one of the most powerful ones, thanks to the Apple A16 Bionic SoC. It’s great for those consuming media, playing graphics-intensive games, and taking photos and videos all day. It has a powerful triple camera setup, and the iPhone 14 Pro can generally last a full day on a single charge.

Carriers and retailers are offering a wide variety of incentives to get people to switch and upgrade, and as such, the iPhone 14 Pro can be purchased for up to $200 off its retail value at some places. Carriers also offer other deals to sweeten the deal, and using trade-in can shave off hundreds of dollars, saving you money to buy cases, screen protectors, and more.

If you want to save even more money and you’re not in a rush, you might want to wait for Apple to announce the iPhone 15 series in September, and only then pull the plug on the iPhone 14 Pro. Carriers and retailers often try to get rid of their inventory after a major announcement to free-up some space, and you could be in for a treat, saving you hundreds of additional dollars, or the possibility to snag a even better deal.

With the iPhone 15 series right around the corner, it makes little to no sense to miss out on the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple usually announces its new flagship phones in the middle of September, which means we have a little over a month to go until the new devices are officially announced – at the time of publishing this post.

If you’re not in a hurry and you want to rock the latest and the greatest, we’d strongly advise you to hold on and wait a few more weeks for the next-generation to arrive. There’s nothing wrong with buying the iPhone 14 Pro right now, but if you have the budget and want the new features and hardware improvements, not to mention new carrier deals, your best bet is to hang tight and wait a little.

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly bring major improvements on the hardware side of things, and we’re expecting the iPhone 15 series to be the first devices to come with a USB-C port. If you’ve always dreamed of using a single cable for all things, 2023 appears to be the year we might finally see it happen.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come with the new Apple A17 Bionic chip, which could be one of the first to come with the new 3nm process. The new chip should bring better performance and efficiency ratings across the Pro lineup, yielding longer longevity and more FPS in games. Performance gains could be up by up to 15%, while power consumption could be reduced by as much as 30%. The device could also have 8GB of memory, up from 6GB, making it better for multitasking.

There could be other significant improvements to the connectivity speeds and stability, and we could also see a brand-new periscope camera to improve the zooming capabilities. It’s fair to say, we’re expecting a lot of new features.

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly cost more than the iPhone 14 series, and some reports claim Apple could raise the prices by up to $100 in the US. A similar price hike could is expected in other markets and regions, such as Europe and Asia.

If you have the budget and don’t mind the price increase, we’re almost certain the new iPhone 15 series will be worth your hard-earned cash. However, if you’re on a tight budget, your best bet might be to wait until the iPhone 15 series come out to buy the iPhone 14 series at a discounted rate. Companies will be trying to get rid of their stock, and we might just see them offer even more incentives and other promotional deals that you wouldn’t want to miss out of.

Picking up a new smartphone could be daunting, and we can’t blame you, given the many options available. However, suppose you have the budget and want the latest iPhone, your best bet is to wait for Apple to release the next-generation in the middle of September. iPhones usually go on sale by the end of September, and you could be getting the new USB-C port, a faster and more efficient chip, a longer battery life, Qi2 with MagSafe wireless charging, new features, and an upgraded camera setup. We expect many new advancements from the iPhone 15 Pro, and if you have the means, we’d recommend you wait.

However, if you have a smaller and tighter budget, we’d likely encourage you to pick up the iPhone 14 Pro today, or, if you want to save even more money, go with the iPhone 13 Pro. Carriers and retailers are offering unmissable deals on the current generation iPhones to get rid of their inventory, and now is the best time to upgrade. Alternatively, you could wait a few more weeks and wait for Apple to announce the next generation, which can save you even more as companies will quickly want to sell their existing and then outdated stock.

It’s worth remembering that Apple usually updates its iPhones for five to six years, and buying a one-year-old iPhone means you’ll still have plenty of life left before it’s considered outdated. The iPhone 14 Pro will continue receiving OS and security updates for at least four more years, making it an excellent high-end flagship to consider today.

