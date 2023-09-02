9 Secret Menus in Roku and How to Find Them – How-To Geek

9 Secret Menus in Roku and How to Find Them – How-To...









Who doesn’t love secret codes that open hidden menus?

Secret codes and menus for any device are tantalizing. But when it comes to your Roku, these hidden gems may just give you the information you’ve been seeking. Here are several secret Roku menus with the codes to open them.

Grab your Roku remote or use The Roku App (Android, iPhone, or iPad) to get familiar with the locations of the buttons you’ll need to enter codes. These include Home, Forward, Rewind, and Play as well as the arrows for Up, Down, Left, and Right. Before you begin, also make sure that you’re on the Home screen of your Roku TV.

The Channel Info secret menu gets you details on versions and builds for your Roku channels and other items.

Code: Home (three times) > Up (two times) > Left > Right > Left > Right > Left.

The Developer Settings secret screen lets you enable or disable the application installer or reset the password for Developer mode.

Code: Home (three times) > Up (two times) > Right > Left > Right > Left > Right.

This secret menu lets you view the HDMI settings for your Roku device.

Code: Home (five times) > Down > Left > Up (three times).

See the Wi-Fi you’re connected to, the signal strength, IP address, MAC address, and more with the Network secret menu. You can also check or set up a connection.

Code: Home (five times) > Right > Left > Right > Left > Right.

The Platform secret screen allows you to see the temperature, CPU speed, IP address, and pairing status. You can also access additional menus and secret screens from the bottom right.

Code: Home (five times) > Forward > Play > Rewind > Play > Forward.

You can perform a factory reset, run a USB test, and update the Roku software on your device in this secret screen.

Code: Home (five times) > Forward (three times) > Rewind (two times).

Named simply Secret Screen 2, this secret menu lets you cycle the image service, scrollable ads, screenshot output format, Home screen ad banner service, and more.

Code: Home (five times) > Up > Right > Down > Left > Up.

The Wireless secret screen allows you to view the Wi-Fi strength, antennas, and glitch rate. You can also view the logs and perform an access point (AP) speed test.

Code: Home (five times) > Up > Down > Up > Down > Up.

This secret code doesn’t bring up a menu but allows you to reboot your Roku without unplugging or going into the settings menu.

Code: Home (five times) > Up > Rewind (two times) > Forward (two times).

Now that you have these secret Roku codes to open hidden menus, will you give one or two a try? For more, look at how to add hidden private channels to your Roku.

