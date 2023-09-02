Crypto.com adds Pay support for MATIC, USDC and DAI – Cointelegraph









The cryptocurrency exchange’s DeFi wallet and Pay service launched a new update adding support for more countries and tokens.

Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com recently launched an update to its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet service enabling support for fiat-to-crypto purchases in more countries and three new tokens.

In a blog post published on May 16, the company announced the addition of Polygon (MATIC), USD Coin (USDC) and Dai (DAI) to Crypto.com Pay, a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp service enabling the purchase of cryptocurrency via credit or debit card.

The trio of new tokens joins Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Crypto.com’s native CRO as the only tokens currently available for Pay purchase. CRO can now be purchased in Crypto.com’s Cronos blockchain or the Ethereum network. According to the post, support for more tokens “will be added soon.”

Crypto.com also announced Pay support in more locales, expanding the number of countries able to use the service to purchase crypto directly within the company’s DeFi wallet app to 108 in total.

The final update mentioned in the blog post involved streamlining the Pay interface to facilitate purchases in fewer taps.

The exchange recently launched a virtual assistant built on the GPT API to assist customers, becoming an early adopter of ChatGPT technology among cryptocurrency exchanges.

As Cointelegraph reported, Crypto.com vice president Abhi Bisarya is “bullish” on the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in the cryptocurrency industry but intends to trial the AI assistant on a pilot basis while the company considers user feedback.

Meanwhile, businesses across the crypto and blockchain industries are clamoring to get in on the AI rush. Web3 company BlockGPT, for example, recently launched a “chat-to-earn” scheme by which users of its BEP-20 token platform can earn rewards for interacting with the company’s ChatGPT-like AI models.

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance also launched its own ChatGPT-based offering called “Sensei,” a virtual educational assistant integrated into the company’s consumer learning academy.

