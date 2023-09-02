Xbox Remix Controller: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle – Forbes









Remix special edition wireless controller.

Ah, yes. The three R’s of recycling, and they’re allegedly applied with Earth Day aplomb to Microsoft’s new special edition Remix wireless Xbox controller.

The brand new gamepad retails for $84.99 and comes packaged with the Xbox rechargeable battery pack, presumably to cut down on all those pesky one-use alkaline AA batteries that end up in landfills if not disposed of correctly. I suppose the same could be said of lithium-ion batteries too, but why Microsoft doesn’t include the handy battery pack with every official controller, I’ll never know.

Speaking of being environmentally conscious, the main selling point of the Remix (besides it’s lusciously organic green, brown and lagoon-blue coloring) is the fact that it’s partly created out of recovered plastics.

Microsoft says that a third of the peripheral is made of out something known as regrind, which essentially amounts to unused or discarded bits of unneeded controllers, as well as “post-consumer recycled plastic pellets”. Megg Fleck, a senior program manager at Xbox, details this on Twitter:

Because of the unique manufacturing process, each Remix is subtly distinctive, and that shines through in the review unit I received. Throughout the paintjob, there are random swirls that give the shell a sort of forest pond aesthetic. And it’s not just the coloring that’s unique; there’s raised topography-esque texturing on the brown handles, as well as the lime-green bumpers and triggers.

Given the one-off recycled nature of the Remix, I had some initial reservations about the possible feel of the Remix before I tried it. Those concerns went out the window as soon as I opened the all-cardboard box. The Remix feels excellent in the hands and not all that different from a standard Xbox wireless controller. Maybe a bit more plastic-y, if that’s a thing, but overall, I have no qualms about using it for long gaming sessions.

We’ll have to see how the general durability holds up over time, but for now, I’d say this is a homerun for Microsoft. Sustainability and awesome aesthetics combine to make an accessory that PlayStation and Nintendo should, at the very least, attempt to mimic.

Hopefully we’re moving in a direction that results in more gaming hardware utilizing recycled materials, maybe even controllers created out of recovered ocean plastics. I have a few plant pots made out of just such sea debris and it’d be cool to see Xbox adopt a similar process.

It’s impressive that, after all these years, Microsoft is still, I’d argue, the king of controllers. No other gaming company even comes close to matching the sheer ambition and creativity of the Xbox gamepad teams. As per usual, I’ll be eagerly anticipating what they come up with next.

