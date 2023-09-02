Shiba Inu: NOWNodes Unveils Final Update Ahead Of Shibarium – Bitcoinist









In an exciting update, blockchain infrastructure provider NOWNodes unveiled its final preparations for the eagerly anticipated mainnet launch of Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Yesterday, NOWNodes took to Twitter to share some compelling insights into the imminent Shibarium launch, stating, “Final Updates before Mainnet launch. It’s closer than you think.”

The announcement confirmed that the NOWNodes team has made significant strides, entering stage 3 of the Shibarium roadmap. Remarkably, the leading blockchain infrastructure service provider only announced in mid-February that it would offer support for the Shibarium network.

Over the past few weeks, their focus has been squarely onboarding projects to build on the innovative Shibarium platform and prepare for the launch. The primary objective of Shibarium, named after the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is to dramatically enhance the scalability and efficiency of the network.

By implementing the layer 2 technology, Shibarium will enable the processing of transactions off the main Ethereum blockchain, upon which the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is built. This approach is set to boost transaction speeds and reduce costs, making it a game-changer for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

NOWNodes, a key partner in the development of Shibarium, has played an integral role in ensuring its success. As the mainnet launch draws closer, the infrastructure provider has confirmed its readiness to become one of the first node providers for the Shibarium network. This significant commitment to the project was expressed in a tweet by NOWNodes, stating, “As soon as the terms are finalized, we’re ready to announce our first official partner that will integrate Shibarium RPC nodes!”

The final stage of the Shibarium roadmap is now underway, with NOWNodes taking charge of establishing essential partnership agreements. “Shibarium adoption as soon as launched,” touts NOWNode. Moreover, the service provider announced that the infrastructure is fully set up, tested and ready to be used. The final tasks before the mainnet node launch are comprehensive stress and downtime tests. These crucial tests will ensure the robustness and reliability of the network before its public launch, guaranteeing a seamless experience for users and developers alike.

With the Shibarium mainnet launch expected in mid-August at the ETHToronto conference, the excitement around Shiba Inu’s native token, SHIB, is reaching a fever pitch. Investors are rallying toward SHIB and its associated tokens, BONE, LEASH, WOOF, and PAW, all of which have seen remarkable gains in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is seeing a slow and steady uptrend since the low at $0.00000596 on June 10. However, a daily candle close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level ($0.00000832) still needs to confirm a trend reversal for SHIB.

Jake Simmons

