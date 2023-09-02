Microsoft Surface event set for September 21 in NYC – XDA Developers









Microsoft has sent out invites to the media for a September 21 event in New York City

Microsoft is getting ready for its annual Fall Surface product releases. The company has just emailed out a Save the Date to media and other influencers, confirming it will be holding an event in New York City on September 21.

XDA will be on the ground at the event in New York City, but we already have a good idea of what we expect from Microsoft at this event thanks to some recent rumors. You can expect products like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is rumored to come with a higher price, as well as RTX 4060 graphics and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. Other than that, you could look out for Surface Laptop 6.

Additional products that we might see at the event include the Surface Laptop Go 3, which is believed to feature much faster 12th-generation Core i5 CPUs, but no 4GB RAM model. And we can't forget the Surface Go 4, which might not come in an Arm chip this year, and instead an Intel Processor N200.

Of course, Surface Pro 10 might be talked about at the event, too, but we haven't heard many rumors about this device yet. On the software side of things, With Microsoft going big on artificial intelligence, you might also expect the company to talk about things like Bing Chat, and Windows Copilot. We've also heard that new Surface devices would feature artificial intelligence features, like Windows Studio effects. Finally, expect Microsoft to talk about the next big update for Windows 11, currently codenamed Windows 11 version 23H2, and its features like the modernized File Explorer.

This September 21st event in NYC would be Microsoft's biggest in-person hardware event in the city since the pandemic. The last in-person event in the Big Apple happened in 2019 when the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Earbuds were announced.

