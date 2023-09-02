New electric Porsche Macan coming in 2024: price, specs and … – carwow









Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

Not sure what you want? Find your perfect car with our Car chooser

August 29, 2023 by Jamie Edkins

An all-electric Porsche Macan is coming next year, and it’s going to share parts with the forthcoming Audi A6 e-tron. Read on for all you need to know…

Porsche’s second pure EV is getting closer. The new Porsche Macan EV is slated for a reveal in early 2024.

The alternative to cars like the Audi Q4 e-tron and BMW iX3 will share parts such as batteries and motors with the forthcoming Audi A6 e-tron.

The new Porsche Macan EV will go on sale in 2024, alongside the petrol and diesel models. There’s no official word on price just yet, however you can expect it to fetch a hefty premium over the current car. As it stands, the most expensive Macan will cost you £74,000, so expect this electric car to fetch closer to £90,000.

The new Porsche Macan EV has been spotted out and about wearing next to no camouflage, so you can finally get a good look at this SUV’s design.

The headlights look pretty similar to those you’ll find on the Porsche Cayenne, although the Macan has a more aggressive-looking front end. The main beams are hidden in the lower bumper, and there are some large air intakes lower down.

The side profile of this new Macan is slightly more coupe-esque than the current car’s thanks to the sporty sloping roofline. You also have deep side skirts, and the wheels fitted to this prototype look similar to the ones you get on the Porsche Taycan.

The rear light bar is covered over for now, however it appears to have a similar shape to the one found on the Cayenne Coupe. You also have a pop-up spoiler to help with aerodynamics, as well as some black plastic trim on the lower bumper.

The interior of the new Porsche Macan hasn’t been revealed yet, and the image of the digital setup they use to test the driver’s environment (above) doesn’t reveal much either.

You can expect to see a similar layout to the new Porsche Cayenne (pictured above). This means you could have the option of a passenger display, as well as a new digital driver’s display. The flat floor afforded by the new Macan EV’s electric drive system should make sure there’s plenty of passenger and boot space, possibly eclipsing that in today’s petrol-powered Macan.

The Porsche Macan EV will likely be offered with both rear- and four-wheel-drive options as well as a range of battery capacities.

Porsche is jointly developing this technology with Audi, who will use it to build the next A6 e-tron electric saloon car, previewed by the striking A6 e-tron concept, shown below.

There is no official info just yet on the new Macan EV’s specs, but the upcoming Audi A6 e-tron, which uses these shared underpinnings, will produce 476hp and 800nm of torque in dual-motor format, which gives it a sub-4.0-second 0-60mph time.

A similar setup may also be used for the Porsche Macan EV, while a cheaper rear-wheel-drive version with a single electric motor should also be made available.

The Audi A6 e-tron will debut with a 100kWh battery pack and a range-topping Porsche Macan EV may well be offered with a similar capacity battery. In this configuration the A6 e-tron has 435 miles of range although it remains to be seen whether the Macan EV will be capable of the same figure.

The Porsche Macan’s 800-volt electrical system will be compatible with 270kW chargers which means versions fitted with a 100kWh battery can be charged from 0-75% in just 25 minutes. If you’re pressed for time, a 10-minute charge will yield an additional 186 miles of range.

Can’t wait for this new car to go on sale? Check out the top 10 electric cars on sale or compare the best SUV deals available through carwow.

* Please contact the dealer for a personalised quote, including terms and conditions. Quote is subject to dealer requirements, including status and availability. Illustrations are based on personal contract hire, 9 month upfront fee, 48 month term, 8000 miles annually, inc VAT, excluding fees. Vehicle returned at term end.

Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on carwow vs manufacturer RRP. carwow is the trading name of carwow Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for credit broking and insurance distribution activities (firm reference number: 767155). carwow is a credit broker and not a lender. carwow may receive a fee from retailers advertising finance and may receive a commission from partners (including dealers) for introducing customers. All finance offers and monthly payments shown are subject to application and status. carwow is covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service (please see www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk for more information). carwow Ltd is registered in England (company number 07103079), registered office 2nd Floor, Verde Building, 10 Bressenden Place, London, England, SW1E 5DH.

source







