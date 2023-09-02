Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance









LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir . The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com .

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is one the world’s leading entertainment services with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume to watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-releases-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-301726134.html

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.

