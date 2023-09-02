Will Galaxy S20 (Ultra) and S20 FE Receive One UI 6 (Android 14)? – DealNTech









Zaid Mobiles

In February of this year, Google released the first Developer Preview of Android 14 and provided a roadmap outlining its progress up until the release of the final stable build. The second Developer Preview was also made accessible on March 8, 2023. The public beta versions of Android 14 are anticipated in April, and the stable final release will be in August 2023.

While at it, let us talk about Samsung and its software interface, One UI. Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy devices will come with One UI 6. We can expect it to bring all the new features found in the stock version of Android 14 released by Google, as well as any extra features Samsung may choose to add. The beta testing for One UI 6 could start later this year, around late July or early August.

Regarding timely software updates, Samsung is currently on top for Android devices. Over the past year, they have made tremendous progress in this area. The One UI 5 update based on Android 13 was made available quickly for most compatible devices. So, we can also expect the same from the South Korean tech giant this time.



Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy S20 in February 2020. It was released with Android 10, the most recent version of Android at the time. The One UI 5 upgrade, based on Android 13, was the third major Android update. That was also the final substantial update for the device, as it is not eligible for four major Android upgrades under Samsung’s new software update policy. However, it will receive security patch updates for an additional 12 months.

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy S20+ at the same time as the Galaxy S20, as part of the Galaxy S20 series. It came with Android 10 installed on it. The One UI 5 update, based on Android 13, was the last significant Android update for the S20+ for the same reason as the Galaxy S20. Like the S20, it will continue to receive a year of security patch updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was the highest-end model of the Galaxy S20 series, launched simultaneously. It came with Android 10 out of the box, just like the others. The Android 13-based One UI 5 update was the last major Android update for the device. However, it still has support for one year of security patch updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was the fourth device in the Galaxy S20 series. It was launched in September 2020 with two model variants, an LTE and a 5G. It had Android 10 out of the box and is upgradable to Android 13. The One UI 5 update was the last major Android upgrade for both variants, after which they will get a year of security patch updates.







Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *









DealNTech is a leading news portal that covers the latest technology and gadgets news. There are a countless number of gadgets in the current tech arena, but a significant percentage of that gets connected to mobile phones. We concentrate on bringing breaking news of mobile phones across the globe. You can mail us at [email protected]



Subscribe

source







