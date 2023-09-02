Paramount Plus Cancelled Shows List — Real World Homecoming – TVLine









The great streaming purge continues.

What’s New on Netflix in September — Plus: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon and Others View List

Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time.

In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019).

TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set to combine into one shared service later this year, under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. The linear Showtime channel will be rebranded, also as Paramount+ With Showtime, and Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier (with no add-on needed).

Showtime has also been busy removing titles from its library ahead of the merger. Series no longer available include Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jeff Daniels’ American Rust (which is moving to Amazon’s Freevee for Season 2) and recently cancelled duo American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. Interestingly, Season 1 of the business-world anthology Super Pumped, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has been removed as well, though the series was previously renewed for a second season that is said to center on the rise of Facebook under Mark Zuckerberg.

This new normal of streaming services scrubbing their own original content to save money is going to take a while to get used to. Knowing that shows are likely to get canceled after one season AND they might disappear from the platform entirely really doesn’t encourage viewers to check new shows out.

it’s the most spectacular example of shooting oneself in the foot I’ve seen in a long time.

I would be interested in the financials of these moves. How much do studios get when Paramount+ keeps a one season show on its service?

It can’t purely be about the bandwith cost because all of these services have countless old shows on no one could possibly want to watch.

Exactly, I’m a Star Trek fan, so I actually jumped on a deal for a year of Paramount Plus last month, but I didn’t only get it for Star Trek. There’s other shows on there I want to watch, and Guilty Party was one of them

Or check out new streaming service. Why do so if the shows that are the reason you want to subscribe to will just have this happen & end up on some for now “free” service.

Probably the tip of the iceberg.

I guess as long as icarly continues I’ll be happy. I also watch halo but meh lol

exactly. And Evil… iCarly and Evil!

Who could’ve guessed that a gazillion streaming services all charging $6 to $17 in monthly services fees wasn’t sustainable.

🙋🏻‍♀️

Shoot, RW: Homecoming was on my list.

The future of streaming services feels very off right now. With all of these mergers and cancellations/removals, yet also live TV ratings almost nonexistent, the business feels very strange.

I was planning to watch the New Orleans season of it and can’t believe they’d just remove all these shows without proper notice to give folks a chance to catch up while they can. Danny Roberts was instrumental in helping me realize my own sexuality and I kept putting it off as I have some medical-related recovery time coming up and was planning to binge a few shows during that time, this was one of them. But had it been announced say a month ago “this is leaving,” I would have found time to fit it in this month. This is just so shameful of them.

I hope you get a chance to watch it. He won’t disappoint you.

Agree, seems like in the end we will have less choice in the future.

Apparently, its not just HBO Max dropping shows from their platform. David Zaslav is owed an apology (and no, not joking).

Yes there was Showtime on Monday, which should have been a big clue that Par+ would also be pulling series. AMC, Starz (people might have forgot about this one). John Landgraf (FX) was point blank asked during TCA last month if underperforming FX series could be pulled from Hulu and Landgraf would not rule it out.

Or they just all followed his lead… So no.

Agree!

No, he’s not.

And I’m not joking either.

You mis-spelled castration and beheading

So if I commit a crime and I get someone else to commit the same crime, I’m off the hook? I like it!

Hatchet man Zaslav isn’t owed an apology for anything. His poor decisions are giving Paramount unjust cover for their own poor decisions.

When I saw what shows are starting in February. I thought was there any use watching a new series? When it might be canceled when it started getting interesting.

Which has been the issue with Netflix for years.

Netflix may cancel stuff quickly but at least they haven’t started deleting all their original content en masse.

Does anyone know how this will work if you get Showtime through your cable subscription and have separately paid for Paramount+? My Paramount+ renewal comes up in March and I don’t want to pay if I will be able to access content through Showtime.

The merger is coming later this year. No date yet. The few details we do know were reported here: https://tvline.com/2023/01/30/paramount-plus-with-showtime-rebrand-cable-network-name-change-explained/

Are they charging more?

I don’t think the prices (or official date) have been announced yet. I sure as heck hope not, especially if they’re dropping content I had been planning to watch.

no they arent changing the price, but if you dont pay for ad free & pay for the lower tier with ads then you wont get showtime, you have to pay for Par + premium in order to get the showtime content

Well, Guilty Party and Twilight Zone were on my list of things to finally get to… hopefully they’ll go the same route of ending up on roku/tubi

I wanted to check out Coyote, So much for that.

We are witnessing a massive re-thinking of streaming and original programming. There are just too many services trying to get their piece of the pie. It was never going to work. Aside from the bloodbath we will see in the near future, it’s fine by me. There are too many choices. There are too few water cooler shows and it is zero fun because there is literally too much to choose from. I am ready for quality over quantity.

I agree. Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown are amazing on Paramount +, but not enough quality shows. If you haven’t seen these 2 shows you must check them out. I must say though not enough quality shows though.

And with Jeremy Remmer hurt who knows when or if Mayor of Kingstown will be back.

There’s plenty of quality, there’s just too much quantity and it’s harder to find it, or not enough find it and it gets cancelled. And quantity will never go back down, as population grows, the number of actors, writers and directors etc grow, the more projects there are… but there will never be more time in the day.

“…previously axed series Coyote” – where’d you get that from? All I see out there is that neither a renewal or cancelation has been announced (not that I believe a renewal is the least bit likely after this much time).

Michael Chiklis is now on that new Fox series The Accused. Perhaps he went there when Coyote was cancelled?

Accused has new actors every week. Chikilis was in the first episode and that was all.

Yeah accused is an all star cast last one was really chilling next episode the accused is Malcom Jamal Warner on the 14th and will also include Wendell pearce

https://tvline.com/lists/missing-tv-shows-renewed-cancelled/coyote-cbs-all-access/

Last aired: The Michael Chiklis-led crime drama’s six-episode season was released in January 2021 — two months before CBS All access got rebranded as Paramount+.

Current status: Originally developed for Paramount Network (and for 10 episodes), Coyote was always envisioned as a “one-off event” for CBS All Access, and thus was never intended to continue with additional seasons.

I guess Michael Chiklis was just hoping for a miracle renewal when he posted about it on Twitter back on March 13, 2021:

“Miss my #Coyote family! Can’t wait to get back to work! In the meantime, enjoy season one!”

ParaSho just wants to look more appealing for a buyout.

No, I don’t want no Scrubs. If they gonna remove content then keep prices low. Otherwise this raising prices for less bit more compelling content isn’t gonna fly. No is one loyal and will cancel for long periods

the email i got about it (i subscribe to par +)didnt say anything about raising the price (i pay by the year so im not sure what the monthly was when i signed up), but you do have to upgrade to premium (ad free tier) in order to get the showtime content, if you already have ad free then nothing is going to change other then getting the added content

This is capitalism. If it doesn’t make money now, cut it. Could be a new show, service or someone’s Dad. It’s all profit or loss.

I like Paramount +but the app glitches, freezes good shows but the service sucks. Let the right one in! I just got into that show, and of course it’s canceled. Way too many streaming services, and not enough quality programming on them.

What will happen to other features of Paramount Plus that have classics like Hawaii Five O etc? Also, agree with others that the announcement is a tease…what about those who subscribe to the service and also have Showtime as a cable subscriptio

I am a long time Showtime subscriber will I have access to Paramount programing when they merge?

I will never understand why networks don’t communicate better and just be honest. I know they don’t have to but I would respect them more if they did.

Paramount+ with Showtime is here.

And costs more but cheaper than paying on comcast from those who were paying for both.

THEY BETTER NOT TOUCH WOLF PACK IT BROKE PARAMOUNT PLUS RECORD HIGHEST RATED SHOW EVER IN 24 HOURS!!

The whole thing of picking up shows and then cancelling them and then they are completely removed from the streaming service doesn’t make sense to me, I would assume it’s because another network owns it. I don’t understand why a network would bother picking up a show they can’t keep on their streaming network.

Makes no sense AT ALL

It makes ZERO sense to remove Real World Homecoming when every other MTV show is on Paramount Plus. Someone please make that decision make sense. I was looking forward to catching up with other seasons. Especially the people who aren’t still going on the challenge.

But what about iCarly?????????????????????

So all you people who threw out your DVD players–still happy with that decision?

