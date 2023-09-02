Three Cryptocurrencies Expected To Surge By Market Analysts … – The Crypto Basic









[ccpw id=”39382″]

Date:

Written By:

Latest News

By following the latest market trends, and the on-chart analytical data, analysts can make solid predictions as to how far a cryptocurrency can surge within a specific time period. While no price prediction is 100% accurate, it can provide investors and traders with a heightened perspective as to what they can look for. Today, we will be taking an in-depth look at Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Pomerdoge (POMD) to see how far they can climb.

Summary

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

The Avalanche (AVAX) crypto traded at $12.43 on August 14, 2023. Moreover, during the past seven days, the crypto saw its low point at $12.23, with its high point at $12.77. Moreover, it has a market cap of $4,274,267,515 and a 24-hour trading volume of $106,184,881.

During the past 24 hours, the Avalanche crypto increased by 0.8%, and in the past hour, it’s been up by 0.5%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency is in the green zone and now ranks 20th on the top 100 list. Moreover, according to the Avalanche price prediction, it can reach $16.26 by the end of the year.

Another cryptocurrency that’s been in the green zone is Tezos (XTZ), and it now trades at $0.802055. During the past week, the cryptocurrency saw its low point at $0.779889, with its high point at $0.803960. Additionally, it has a market cap of $754,762,006, with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,927,500.

During the past week, the Tezos crypto grew by 1.6%, while in the last 24 hours, it’s been up 0.5%. With this momentum taken into consideration, according to the Tezos price prediction, it can surge to $1.01 by the end of the year.

Avalanche and Tezos were not the only two altcoins expected to surge in 2023. In fact, an upcoming project known as Pomerdoge (POMD) is projected to spike by 17x at launch based on analytical data.

During the current presale, over 100M tokens have been sold at $0.008. This presale stage marks a solid point of entry for any investor looking for high ROI as Pomerdoge innovates within the meme-coin and Play-to-Earn (P2E) sectors.

The Pomerdoge project encompasses three main components, including Pomergame, Pomerplace, and an NFT collection. Pomergame is a virtual world in which players can engage in various activities, complete events, and get rewarded for their time committed. Each player has access to their own Pomer.

Once this Pomer reaches gold status, it can then enable them to access Pomerspace. This is the dedicated marketplace in which players buy, sell, or trade in-game valuables. In addition, there’s an exclusive NFT collection featuring 7,777 NFTs. Each one will get released during August and September and will be available to POMD holders only, costing 0.2 ETH.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website

Telegram Community

Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Author

More from Author

Copyright © The Crypto Basic.

source







