Terra Classic Can Not Merge With Terra (LUNA) – The Crypto Basic









[ccpw id=”39382″]

Date:

Written By:

Latest News

A code-level merge between both chains is impossible.







The Terra Classic network can not merge with the new Terra chain on a protocol level.

Terraform Labs staff Jared made this known in a tweet yesterday, dispelling narratives of a protocol-level merge between the two blockchains. According to the TFL staff, both are independent blockchains, and developers can not change that. However, he points out that if the community wants cooperation between developers of the separate blockchains, that is already happening.

“… it’s really about what you mean by ‘merge’,” Jared wrote. “They are sovereign chains. You can’t change that factor.”

“If you mean you would like developers to work together, that is happening. That is feasible.”

Yeah, it’s really about what you mean by “merge”

They are sovereign chains. You can’t change that factor.

If you mean you would like developers to work together, that is happening. That is feasible.

— Jared_TFL (@Jared_TFL) January 13, 2023



Notably, discussions about a union between both networks reached a fever pitch with 15.3k tweets yesterday, as highlighted by Asobs, a community influencer.

The #LUNC community is really talking up the $LUNC & $LUNA merge. 👀

What does a merge mean to you? 🤔

The dev teams merging?

The communities merging? pic.twitter.com/pss0FUt2pa

— Asobs (@Asobs_CNG) January 13, 2023



Meanwhile, the merge narrative is not new within the Terra Classic community. LUNC DAO, a network validator and community influencer who has built a reputation as a vocal supporter of Terra founder Do Kwon and TFL, has been one of the biggest drivers of the narrative. Yesterday, in a long thread, the validator clarified that the idea of a merge was never literal.

Only losers and literal-minded fools think about the $LUNC $LUNA merge at the level of code

Evolved beings talk about the merge of the heart. Two communities finding understanding and brotherhood. Two moons united as one

If code happens, it will happen as a consequence of love pic.twitter.com/LP5cZGbAkD

— 🔥⚛️ 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐂𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐎 ⚛️🔥 (@LUNCDAO) January 13, 2023



Notably, the idea initially faced a lot of resistance. This is because many within the community had lost faith in the once charismatic Terra founder and TFL, either holding them culpable for the TerraUSD (UST) de-peg that led to the ecosystem death spiral that wiped out at least $60 billion in investor funds or holding grudges against Do Kwon for opting to divert attention to a new chain.

However, following the release of an audit from the Luna Foundation Guard detailing how it spent the Bitcoin reserve to defend the UST peg and reports of an open investigation into FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s role in the de-peg event, angst against Do Kwon has considerably declined. In addition, continued support of the classic chain by TFL, most recently with the Interchain Station, has also helped to soften the community’s stance on a potential union of both chains.



Recently, community influencers have called on Binance to remove the LUNA warning label on CoinMarketCap, asserting that it will aid the recovery of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC).

Proponents like LUNC DAO have often posited that the success of both blockchains is intertwined. This is because many believe that the classic chain has a budding community that the new chain lacks, while the new chain has the development activity that the classic chain lacks. Consequently, proponents of technological parity between both chains believe that builders on the Terra chain would want to also deploy on the classic chain to attract its large user base.

Follow Us on Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

-Advertisement-

Author

More from Author

Copyright © The Crypto Basic.

source







