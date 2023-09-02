Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at AT&T – AT&T Newsroom









DALLAS, April 03, 2023

We're introducing the powerful and reliable Samsung Galaxy A54 5G beginning April 7. Learn more.

Key Takeaways:

What’s the news? AT&T* is introducing the powerful and reliable Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Whether you’re capturing videos while out with friends or reading online, Galaxy A54 5G helps you experience the most in life. Complete with a refined design, AT&T 5G1 performance and pro-grade camera, and a 6.4-inch screen2, makes enjoying your favorite movies and taking incredible pictures a breeze.

Beginning April 7, customers can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G online and in-store.

At AT&T, our customers are the reason behind every decision we make and every action we take. AT&T consistently provides its best deals for new and existing customers.

Jump in and out of activities with a phone that is water-and dust-resistant,4 and confidently go throughout your day knowing your data is secure. Paired with AT&T 5G, which is included in our best plans at no extra charge, you get a fast, reliable and secure experience.

Providing You a Better Experience.

Research shows customers expect flexibility, simplicity, expertise, great value – and to feel appreciated. We listened and that’s why we to do things differently:

What about features?

Packed with awesome features, Galaxy A54 5G makes living your best life easier than ever before.

What about business customers?

AT&T Business customers can purchase the Galaxy A54 5G for $149.99 on a two-year service commitment.11 Plus, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on select new smartphones when purchasing on a two-year agreement.12 For more details, visit www.business.att.com.

What about FirstNet?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use these devices to access a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet to get the early benefits of this next-generation connectivity while continuing to use LTE, the current gold standard for reliable mobile broadband, for their mission-critical needs. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that’s 5G or LTE spectrum.

For more information, visit Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and is not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

2 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

3 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

Ltd. time. Req’s 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. Promotional price after credits over 36 mos. Other elig. plans avail.; based on account type. Fees may apply. Taxes & other terms apply. See offer details.

4 Consistent with IP67 rating, water resistant in up to 3 feet of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

5 Requires compatible device/service. Other terms & restr’s apply. Data charges may apply.

6 Coverage and data speeds vary. Int’l usage should not exceed domestic.

7 When added to your Unlimited plan. Coverage and data speed vary. Int’l usage should not exceed domestic.

8 Same day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only. Visit att.com/righttoyou for details.

9 Actual battery life, charging time, and usage time may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, number of calls and messages, charging frequency, and other factors.

10 MicroSD card sold separately.

11 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. $50 Upgrade, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s apply.

12 Up to $50 Upgrade & add’l fees (incl. for early termination), charges & restr’s apply.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

