Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS – HT Tech









Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription is under testing for India! Amazon has been tweaking the prices of its Prime membership over the years and keeps introducing several monthly plans. The Prime subscription was also one of the most affordable plans until in December 2021, Amazon decided to hike the price. The Amazon Prime subscription price was hiked to Rs. 1499 and since then, the annual plan has remained expensive. Amazon, however, is now testing a cheaper plan for India.

Based on a report from Onlytech, it is said that Amazon is testing a new Prime Lite subscription in India. The subscription is an annual plan and it brings the price down to Rs. 999. That’s a saving of Rs. 500 on the regular plan. However, there are a couple of compromises subscribers have to tolerate to accommodate for the lower price.

With Prime Lite, Amazon Prime members will get access to the unlimited free two-day and standard delivery; no same-day delivery or one-day delivery here. Members will also get access to prime exclusive offers and deals, and 5 percent cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Then there’s access to Amazon Prime Video, where members will be treated with advertisements. Additionally, Prime Video will restrict the resolution to SD and only two devices can access the content at any given time. There will be also access to live sports.

Sadly, the plan leaves you with no access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming, free ebooks, and no access to no-cost EMI.

Right now, the plan is in beta testing and is available to only a few Prime members in India. Once the testing is complete, we could see Amazon rolling it out as a cost-effective subscription plan for those who want access to the Prime shopping experience and Prime Video. The best part is that unlike the mobile-only plan, subscribers will be able to access the content on smart TVs and PCs. For those who want all the bells and whistles, the annual plan of Rs. 1499 is still available and offers access to all the Amazon services.



Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71673705607215

source







