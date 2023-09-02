Apple's alien show Invasion returns for season 2 in August – The Verge









The summer of sci-fi continues over on Apple TV Plus. Just as season 1 of Silo ends and a new season of Foundation is about to begin, Apple has confirmed that its alien series Invasion will be back very soon. The first episode of a 10-episode-long season 2 will premiere on August 23rd, with new ones dropping on Wednesdays. As part of the announcement, we also got some early images of season 2 that include a cool spacesuit and what seems like a pretty war-torn version of Earth.

Invasion originally premiered in October 2021 and told a planet-wide story about an alien invasion, letting viewers see things unfold from multiple perspectives. It took a bit to get going but eventually ended up as a great start to a sci-fi story once it got around to the actual aliens. It also left a lot of questions unanswered. It sounds like the plan for season 2, as is often the case with sequels, is to go bigger, with the story picking up a few months after the season 1 finale.

“It’s a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start,” co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg said in a statement. “At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles.”

Meanwhile, August 23rd is shaping up to be a busy date for sci-fi fans — it’s also when Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus.

