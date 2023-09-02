Avalanche price prediction for August 26 ahead of massive token … – Finbold – Finance in Bold









Avalanche (AVAX) — among the leading layer-1 blockchains for DeFi and Web3 — could suffer a significant negative impact in price on August 26, as 9.54 million AVAX ($101.14 million, at press time prices) of new tokens will be put into circulation on this day.

This massive token unlock amounts to 2.77% of Avalanche’s current circulating supply of 344.05 million AVAX, overcoming the total exchange volume of $83 million for the token in the last 24 hours from press time. Considering uncertain times, a sell-off event could drive the project’s price further down.

From the total unlocked amount, this is how distribution will take place:

Avalanche currently has an estimated annual inflation of 24.5%, according to Token Unlocks.

Avalanche is exchanging hands at $10.53 by press time, with a daily drop of 2.72% in the last 24 hours. AVAX has lost over 23% of its value in the month (last 30 days), moving from $13.75 to current prices. This indicates that the market could have been already pricing the tokens unlock.

The order book for the highest volume pair (AVAX/USDT on Binance) has around 330,520 AVAX buying orders from $10 to $2.

Meaning that, if only 3% of the unlocked total on August 26 is sold in a single order on Binance for USDT, the order book would be completely whipped, driving Avalanche’s price to $2. This is an unlikely scenario but helps to demonstrate the weight of this upcoming event.

All things considered, it is impossible to know the real impact on this cryptocurrency’s price, with more tokens being put into circulation. And price action will depend on further developments related to Avalanche, as well as the general sentiment on the wider crypto and macroeconomic landscape.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.

Best Crypto Exchange for Intermediate Traders and Investors

Invest in 70+ cryptocurrencies and 3,000+ other assets including stocks and precious metals.

0% commission on stocks – buy in bulk or just a fraction from as little as $10.

Copy top-performing traders in real time, automatically.

Regulated by financial authorities including FCA and FINRA.

Copyright © 2023 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source







