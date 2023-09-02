iPhone SE 4: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say – MacRumors









Rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since just months after the current model launched in 2022. Below, we have recapped rumors about the device, including potential features and release timing.



The latest word comes from UBI Research analyst Dae-Jeong Yoon, who this week said that mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE has been delayed until 2025, according to Korean publication The Elec. Other sources agree the device will launch in 2025 at the earliest, including analysts Ming-Chi Kuo, Jeff Pu, and Blayne Curtis.

In April, Kuo claimed that the next iPhone SE would be equipped with an Apple-designed 5G modem and have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14, suggesting that the device would have a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and flat edges. However, since the device’s launch has reportedly been pushed back, Apple’s plans could change.

Apple has reportedly been planning its own modem since at least 2018, and acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019 to bolster these efforts. At this point, it is looking like the modem will not be ready until 2025 at the earliest, with all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models expected to stick with Qualcomm modems.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 and has a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID, 5G, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and the A15 Bionic chip. Priced starting at $429 in the U.S., it is the most affordable iPhone model in Apple’s lineup.

