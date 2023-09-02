Why Filecoin (FIL) and Avalanche (AVAX) Holders Should Consider … – Crypto News Flash









Investment can be a cutthroat world. There is simply no room for sentiment in that business and that’s why the world’s successful investors are hard-nosed and perhaps even cynical in their approach. If an investment is not bringing in the expected returns, or making losses, then cut it and move that money elsewhere where it will work as intended. That is why Filecoin (FIL) and Avalanche (AVAX) holders should consider investing in the TMS Network (TMSN) presale.



Filecoin (FIL) is actually in a purple patch at the moment. Filecoin (FIL) is a DeFi project, like so many other coins, but Filecoin (FIL) offers something different. Instead of housing Web 3.0 projects, Filecoin (FIL) allows users to rent out virtual storage space. In a sense, what Filecoin (FIL) actually offers is very similar to a cloud service.

At the beginning of 2023, Filecoin (FIL) was valued at around $3 and has since risen to over $7. A lot of analysts like Filecoin (FIL) and are predicting big things but, ultimately, it is really no different from any cloud service.

Many industry watchers regard Avalanche (AVAX) – the Layer 1 protocol for custom blockchain networks and decentralized applications –as a serious rival to Ethereum. Several projects have been taken into Avalanche (AVAX) specifically because of its numerous, attractive features. Avalanche (AVAX) also offers fast transaction speeds – 6,500 per second – and highly respectable scalability.

However, despite all the ‘whistles and bells’ that make Avalanche (AVAX) so popular with developers, the price has always struggled. A lot of market experts feel that Avalanche (AVAX) has promised much without delivering.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a name that will soon be on everyone’s lips. That’s because it is about to change the cryptocurrency market and likely the entire investing sector. TMS Network (TMSN) is introducing a trading exchange but, unlike all existing exchanges, the TMS Network (TMSN) exchange will allow trading in equities, CFDs and even fiat currencies as well as cryptocurrencies. On that basis alone, TMS Network (TMSN) would be remarkable. But that’s not all.

The team behind TMS Network (TMSN) wants to restore integrity and good faith to the world of digital trading. Too often in the past, honest traders have had to conduct their business and their trades through third-parties or brokers, some of whom have been guilty of unfair and shady dealings that have left their own clients out-of-pocket. The guys at TMS Network (TMSN) want no more of this and that is why they have created strong algorithms to exclude this kind of behaviour while offering complete transparency. At TMS Network (TMSN), the trade is king and their users have 100% control of all of their assets as well as their own trades.

TMS Network (TMSN) has just completed phase 1 of their presale stage. They sold out of the entire allocation of TMS coins and raised $500,000. These are the hallmarks of a great investment and, at $0.047, the time to invest is now. Filecoin (FIL) has some utility and Avalanche (AVAX) is a developer favourite, but they are nowhere near as exciting as TMS Network (TMSN).



