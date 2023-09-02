Build A Boat For Treasure codes [September 2023] – Rock Paper Shotgun

Redeem these codes for free blocks and more fun extras in Build A Boat For Treasure
Looking for the latest Build A Boat For Treasure codes? Build A Boat For Treasure is a shipbuilding and exploration adventure game on Roblox, with the ultimate goal (of course) being to claim the hidden treasure.
Build A Boat For Treasure codes can be redeemed in-game for free building blocks and other fun extras to help keep your boat afloat in this Roblox fan favourite! Read on below for a comprehensive list of all working Build A Boat For Treasure codes, and instructions on how to redeem them.
On this page:
Last checked on: September 1st, 2023
To redeem a code in Build A Boat For Treasure, you just need to open the game and enter your code into the “Redeem Code” text box which appears at the bottom of the settings menu.
It’s worth noting that some valid codes may show up as invalid for some players — this is because many codes can only be redeemed in a new server.
That’s everything you need to know about redeeming codes in Build A Boat For Treasure. But if you’re looking for more Roblox info, don’t forget to check out our Roblox codes guide, or have a look at our list of the best Roblox games. Or for more adventure game experiences in Roblox (and the codes to get you started in them), check out our codes pages for Bee Swarm Simulator and Doodle World!
