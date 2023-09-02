Putting our customers first, all year long. | Featured News Story – Verizon









2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for Verizon Consumer Group. Thank you for showing up for our customers and for each other. Before jumping into 2023, Up To Speed host Raquel Wilson took us through a recap of our wins, triumphs and accomplishments. Check out the video and highlights below.

Find a few moments to reflect, recharge and celebrate you – and then join us on Up To Speed for our 2023 Kickoff with Hans Vestberg and our leadership team on Tuesday, January 3, at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

It was a busy winter for Verizon, which included turning on 5G Ultra Wideband for 100 million customers in January and launching an exclusive partnership with Nova Credit in March, making it easier for people who are new to the U.S. to get the best financing on the latest devices with the option to provide international credit history.

In the heat of June, we cooled down our Verizon Home Internet price to just $25 for all our internet services and welcomed new customers in July with our Welcome Unlimited plan, starting at just $30 a line for four lines – our best unlimited price ever. And later in the year, we expanded on our $25-a-month offer with a 10-year price guarantee across Home Internet products, and we officially launched the Verizon Receiver, the first fixed wireless access device in the world that works across all Verizon networks. To close the year out, we even updated our Welcome Unlimited plan to give customers even better pricing with $25 per line for 3 years guaranteed.

Since August, we’ve been spreading kindness all across America with our “A Call for Kindness” campaign. Members of our local communications team have been surprising unsuspecting customers with a free tank of gas and groceries while sharing the value that comes with being a Verizon customer – we even filled the fridge for colleagues coast-to-coast.

In September, we unveiled our One Unlimited for iPhone plan, exclusively from Verizon. This is the only plan that gets you the Apple One bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+. And the best part? It’s shareable with your entire family.

We also launched our pre-paid Total by Verizon brand in nearly 100 stores nationwide, giving customers the power of America’s most reliable 5G network with the freedom of no-contract plans.

We took to the stage at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, sharing the latest and greatest tech, and a sneak peak of the future of 5G gaming, new products powering home experiences and the addition of NFL+ to our +play platform.

In November, we created the Verizon Value Organization, led by Angie Klein. This organization serves customers across our value segments by bringing together Verizon Prepaid, Visible and Tracfone’s amazing portfolio.

To bridge the digital divide, we announced the Verizon Forward Program in October, offering free 5G Home and LTE Home Internet to qualifying households to ensure equal and affordable access to the internet–and nearly 4,000 customers have already signed up. And we introduced our Straight Talk Home Internet, the new, no-contract internet powered by our award-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks at Walmart locations across the country.

Starting in November, our rockstar retail reps spread some cheer–and holiday deals–with a gift for you, like a new 5G phone, and a gift to give, like a tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds all on us. Got a gamer in your life? We’ve also started offering Microsoft Xbox All-Access and Playstation 5S, and we announced the launch of the Razer Edge mobile gaming console, coming January 2023.

We’ve even given prospective customers the opportunity to test drive our network to experience the full power of 5G Ultra Wideband. And on the subject of testing things out, we just launched our Early Access beta launch to the highly-anticipated +play streaming platform. Customers can save big with Netflix Premium.

