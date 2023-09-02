Valorant Mobile Is Rumored To Release In 2024 | GINX Esports TV – GINX Esports TV









A few days ago, Riot’s latest job postings confirmed that Valorant is coming to the console, and now, we have some leaks/rumors for Valorant Mobile as well. As per PlayerIGN, a prominent leaker, Valorant Mobile, will be releasing in 2024, and in addition to this, there will be news regarding a new console game by Riot Games in 2023.

Leak / Rumor:

◆ Riot Games’ Valorant Mobile project to release 2024.

◆ News of a new Console game later 2023, possibly Valorant Console as timing lines up recent w/ job listings. pic.twitter.com/qnwUEzdXKw

Valorant Mobile is already in its early testing period, and taking that into consideration, its launch timeline is later than anyone would expect. However, this could be the window for the game’s global launch, and we might see its soft launch or beta version like Valorant PC in 2023.

On the other hand, it is not clear which console game could be announced in 2023 by Riot Games. It could be Valorant Console; however, as per PlayerIGN, it could also be League of Legends: Wild Rift, Rising Legend/Rift Rumble, or Project: L.

League of Legends: Wild Rift could be on that Console list.

Perhaps Riot’s Rising Legend/Rift Rumble, Project: L fighting game? The latter might be stretch.

My previous coverage of Valorant Mobile and Valorant Battle Royale: pic.twitter.com/zvSJM3etdX

There is no official news out yet for the Valorant Mobile release date. We will keep an eye on this topic and will update you as we get more information about it.

For more on the game, check out our section dedicated to Valorant guides, news, updates, tips, and more.

Featured image via Riot Games.

