The best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video – Entertainment Weekly News

Sci-fi can do it all: Whether you're looking for a piece of explosion-heavy escapism, an existential meditation on what it means to be human, or a genre-bending laugh-fest, there's a little something for everyone. But let's face it… there are plenty of other-worldly duds out there, too, and when it comes to streaming libraries, it can be difficult to find the diamonds in the rough. That's why EW took the liberty of sifting through Amazon Prime to bring you its very best sci-fi offerings, from chilling classics like Invasion of the Body Snatchers to recent favorites like Jordan Peele's Nope.
Across multiple decades of film history, here are the best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video.
When old friends reunite for a dinner party in a movie, you know something is about to go terribly awry. In Coherence, that “something” is the arrival of a close-passing comet — and the discovery of a house full of doppelgängers having an identical dinner party down the street. The plot is full of quantum-related twists and turns, but the film is grounded by he talented cast, which includes Buffy‘s Nicholas Brendon in a fun self-referential role as a former TV star. The production is just as quirky as the premise: Director James Ward Byrkit wanted to make a low-budget film that was so stripped down, it didn’t even have a script. Instead, he invited a bunch of actor friends to his living room, gave them basic character motivations, and let them improvise through the entire thing. The result, while occasionally messy, is thoroughly original. —Janey Tracey
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: James Ward Byrkit
Cast: Emily Foxler, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon, Lorene Scafaria
What exactly would you do if you suddenly had the power of psychic visions? In this Stephen King adaptation, schoolteacher Johnny Smith must face such deliberation when he awakens from a coma with the ability to know a person’s past and future just by touching them. After foreseeing such harrowing events as a kid drowning and a man who would become president ordering a nuclear strike on the USSR, Johnny comes to realize that he may also have the power to alter the future. The Dead Zone presents a world not unlike our own, where every action has consequences, in a gripping film enhanced by its sci-fi premise rather than being weighed down by it. —Kevin Jacobsen
Director: David Cronenberg
Cast: Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Anthony Zerbe, Colleen Dewhurst, Martin Sheen
After turning a film as cerebral as Inception into an Oscar-winning hit, Christopher Nolan indulged in his sci-fi-loving sensibilities even further with this space epic. Matthew McConaughey delivers one of his most achingly sincere performances as Cooper, a NASA pilot living on a ravaged Earth who embarks on a last-hope mission to an exoplanet that may be capable of sustaining life. What he finds on his trip becomes a mind-bending (and time-bending) testament to humanity’s fight for survival, its sense of resilience, and its profound effect on future generations. While the film refuses to hold your hand in exploring such heady themes, those who give themselves over to Nolan’s vision will be bowled over by its advanced storytelling on such a grand scale. —K.J.
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Caine
In this sci-fi classic, an extraterrestrial race is populating Earth with pods that systematically replace humans with alien duplicates. The film follows a quartet of friends who try to uncover the truth and alert the authorities before it’s too late, eventually waging war against pod people. Featuring one of the most chilling endings of all time, Invasion of the Body Snatchers remains a tense thrill ride and a powerful commentary on paranoia. This was the second of multiple adaptations of Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers, and, as EW’s critic wrote of the 1978 film, “this version is the most slitheringly creepy.” —K.J.
EW grade: A (read the review)
Director: Philip Kaufman
Cast: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum, Veronica Cartwright
Men in Black is a lot of things: a sci-fi action thrill ride, a buddy-cop comedy, an ode to UFO conspiracy theorists. And somehow, this strange combination works, with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith making for an unexpectedly great pairing as agents hunting down an alien terrorist who threatens life on Earth. Accentuated with cartoonish violence and Oscar-winning makeup, the film is just plain fun, with EW’s critic noting, “A spoofy sci-fi grab bag, Men in Black combines the anthropomorphic kiddie ghoulishness of the Star Wars bar scene with the blasé showbiz hipsterism of Ghostbusters.” —K.J.
Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rip Torn
Jordan Peele continued his hot streak with Nope, his third directorial feature and first venture into the world of science fiction. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings who own a horse-wrangling business in California and soon discover that their steeds are being consumed by a UFO. They decide to film further incidents as proof, enlisting a tech expert and a renowned cinematographer, but capturing the footage proves surprisingly difficult as the entity does not like being provoked. Of course, Peele injects some horror into the proceedings, using sound to great effect while delivering old-school alien thrills reminiscent of 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind or 2002’s Signs. —K.J.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Jordan Peele
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Keith David
Paul Verhoeven‘s RoboCop, set in a desolate future Detroit, centers on a dedicated police officer who dies on the job but is revived as the eponymous crime-fighting cyborg. His memory essentially wiped, he gradually comes to remember his old life with help from his former partner while being used as a weapon by a corrupt bureau. Released at the height of Reaganomics, the film expertly satirized corporate greed while delivering a powerful commentary on the value of a human beyond what they can offer in the workforce. As EW’s critic observed in a retrospective review, “RoboCop‘s jabs at the military-industrial complex hit even harder today than in ’87.” Yes, it’s far deeper than its B-movie title suggests, though it still leaves room for high-octane face-offs and crowd-pleasing punchlines. —K.J.
EW grade: A (read the review)
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Daniel O’Herlihy, Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer
Zombie movies have been done to death, pun intended, though most have moved away from the social commentary that once defined the genre. Enter: Train to Busan. The majority of this South Korean horror movie takes place, as you might have guessed, on a commuter train to Busan, as a workaholic father (Gong Yoo) travels with his estranged daughter while an epidemic breaks out across the country. Along the way, the apocalypse becomes a potent commentary on class divides: think Snowpiercer with zombies. The walking dead are rabid and fast-moving, with terrifying set pieces reminiscent of World War Z. But, as EW’s critic writes, Train to Busan boasts “an emotional core the Brad Pitt-starring extravaganza often lacked,” namely the central relationship between father and daughter. —J.T.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee, Kim Eui-sung
H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel The War of the Worlds was one of the first-ever alien invasion tales, and Orson Welles‘ 1938 CBS radio adaptation famously caused a panic when listeners believed a Martian attack was actually taking place. But when it comes to films based on Wells’ work, the 1953 version still reigns supreme. The story, which follows an atomic scientist instead of a 19th-century writer, is updated to tap into Cold War anxieties, but in the end, just as in the novel, the invasion is presented as a natural disaster largely outside of human control. Although the special effects are no longer groundbreaking as they were in the ’50s, they’re still incredibly entertaining, especially the manta ray-shaped alien war machines. —J.T.
Director: Byron Haskin
Cast: Gene Barry, Ann Robinson
The World’s End is one of Edgar Wright‘s more successful mishmashes of various film genres, this time being a sci-fi horror comedy about friends who go on a pub crawl only to discover that much of the population has been replaced by androids. What starts out as an attempted reclamation of youth quickly becomes a fight for survival, as the non-human species unsuccessfully try to get the blokes to submit to them. Like Wright’s previous collaborations with stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, much of the fun of The World’s End stems from the hyper-aware comedy and lived-in character dynamics, all while playing with genre conventions. As Wright told EW at the time of the film’s release, “We thought it would be a funny idea to do a sci-fi film where even the people who are going to be your saviors are hammered.” —K.J.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Director: Edgar Wright
Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, Eddie Marsan, Rosamund Pike, Pierce Brosnan
