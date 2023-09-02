Fire Kids tablet buying guide: Find out which device is right for you – About Amazon









If you’re looking for a tablet built just for kids, look no further than Amazon’s award-winning Fire Kids tablets. Fire Kids tablets are a great value for families, equipped with a sturdy bumper to help with bumps and drops, parental controls, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and an included subscription to Amazon Kids+—a digital content service with thousands of books, games, apps, and more.

Here’s a look at all the Fire Kids tablets available today.

The Fire 7 Kids is the smallest of the Fire Kids tablets, designed to be an accessible and durable option for children. Boasting a seven-inch display and available with either 16GB or 32GB of storage, it is equipped with a Quad-core 2.0GHz processor to handle a range of kid-friendly applications.

Its bright and durable case—available in blue, purple or red—also has a built-in stand that functions as a handle. This ensures the tablet is not only tough, but also easy for children to carry as they explore the digital world.

One of the key features of the Fire 7 Kids tablet, like other Fire Kids tablets, is its kid-friendly software. This includes access to Amazon Kids+, a treasure trove of content designed for children that features kid-friendly shows, educational materials, and a range of engaging activities. To provide added peace of mind for parents, the tablet comes with a two-year worry-free warranty, ensuring that any potential issues or accidents are covered.

Fire HD 8 Kids, boasts a larger, eight-inch display with higher resolution, allowing for crisper and more vivid content for young users. With up to 13 hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, Fire 8 HD Kids has ample space for a wide range of applications and multimedia content.

Fire HD 8 Kids comes in blue, purple, or special Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess patterns, providing plenty of options for families.



Similar to its smaller counterpart, Fire HD 8 Kids also comes with an included subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering an extensive library of age-appropriate content for children to explore. This includes popular shows, educational materials, and engaging activities designed to provide hours of entertainment while also promoting learning and development.

Pro tablets are designed for older kids (ages 6–12). Like Fire HD 8 Kids, this tablet includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee, but has a slightly older user interface and sleeker case, available in Cyber Blue, Hello Teal, or Rainbow Universe. In addition to all the great content available through Amazon Kids+, easy-to-use parental controls let kids request books and games like Minecraft and Subway Surfers from a digital store. Parents can approve purchases and downloads using the online Parent Dashboard. Parents can also determine their child’s level of web access. The web browser is designed with built-in controls to help filter out inappropriate sites and let you block specific ones. Similar to Fire HD 8 Kids, this device has a hexa-core processor, 32GB of storage, and up to 13 hours of battery life.

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet stands as one of the largest models in the Fire Kids lineup, boasting a 10-inch display with 1080p resolution for a superior viewing experience. Designed for children who need more screen space and enhanced display quality, the tablet offers 32GB of storage for a range of multimedia content and applications. The included tablet case comes in attractive colors such as aquamarine, lavender, and sky blue.

The combination of high-quality hardware and the included Amazon Kids+ subscription makes the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet an exceptional choice for parents seeking a comprehensive and entertaining digital experience for their children.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is our 10-inch tablet for kids ages 6-12. The included case comes in Doodle, Intergalactic, Sky Blue, and Black. Like Fire HD 10 Kids, this tablet includes a subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee. In addition to all the great content available through the included Amazon Kids+ subscription, Kids Pro tablets include access to a digital store. Kids can request apps and eBooks, while parents approve purchases and downloads. Plus, parents can add access to more apps like Minecraft and Subway Surfers. The web browser is designed with built-in controls to help filter out inappropriate sites and let you block specific ones; and parents can modify their child’s level of web access through Amazon’s Parent Dashboard. Like Fire HD 10 Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, an octa-core processor, 10.1″ HD display, and 32GB of storage with up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Amazon Kids+ is available in Canada, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices.

