Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 5: Should you upgrade? – Android Police

Experts and average consumers consider the Google Pixel family one of the best lineups of high-end smartphones, year in and year out. And, it makes sense that Google goes all out on its flagship handsets, showcasing its streamlined Android implementation, novel hardware considerations, and class-leading picture-taking abilities. Our hands-on Google Pixel 7 experience clearly shows that the latest release lives up to that hype.

With the Pixel 7 launch party solidly in the rearview mirror, it's time to look back at the Google Pixel 5 to see how much of a difference two years make.

Phone

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 5

SoC

Google Tensor G2

Snapdragon 765G

Display

6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

6.0-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

RAM

8GB

8GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB

Battery

4,355mAh

4,080mAh

Ports

USB-C

USB-C

Operating System

Android 13

Android 11

Front Camera

10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV

8 MP, f/2.0, 83° FoV

Rear Cameras

50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV)

12 MP wide (f/1.7) 77° FoV, 16 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 107° FoV)

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 5, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm

Weight

197g

151g

Charging

30W wired, up to 20W wireless

18W wired, up to 12W wireless

IP Rating

IP68

IP68

Price

From $600

From $700

We noticed the first glaring differences between Google's flagship generations by simply grabbing ahold of each device. The Pixel 5 feels like plastic due to the less-than-ideal coating on the body. It's not exactly clunky or uncomfortable to hold, but it never really felt like a truly premium device.

The Pixel 7, by comparison, looks and feels like a refined version of the heavily redesigned Pixel 6. Instead of the Pixel 5's camera bump, which made it a touch wobbly when laying on a flat surface, the 7's visor-style camera housing looks better and makes for more convenient geometry when used without a case. Furthermore, the camera housing is made from the same rugged aluminum as the frame, so there's no worry of cracking should you drop it on the table a little too hard.

Compared to the Pixel 5's questionable surface feel, the Pixel 7's nearly all-glass exterior knocks it out of the park. The finish and design are so top-notch that we don't blame anybody who's hesitant to hide it in a protective case. Although, if you want to be safe, you'll find plenty of great Pixel 7 cases. Either way, you won't doubt for a second that you're holding a top-quality smartphone in your hand.

If there's one thing we don't love about the new flagship's design, it's the weight. The Pixel 7 is a whopping 46 grams heavier than the Pixel 5, which is especially noticeable when you compare the two. In terms of the overall design and build quality, though, it's evident that the Pixel 7 is a big upgrade over the Pixel 5.

We had almost nothing to complain about when viewing the Pixel 5's screen. Its resolution, bold colors, deep blacks, and high refresh rate were everything we expected from a flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 sports 0.3 inches more real estate diagonally and is otherwise similar to that of the Pixel 5, which is a good thing. The impressive peak brightness and HDR support are among the best of today's top smartphones.

The only minor quibble we have is Google's continued refusal to deliver 120-hertz panels on anything but the Pixel Pro. The Pixel 7 wins out in the display category, mainly because it's a touch larger.

Here's where Google's new handset pulls ahead of the fifth-generation model. The Snapdragon 765G in the Pixel 5 did not deliver the processing power we hoped to see. Inside the Pixel 7, you'll find the second-generation version of Google's in-house Tensor chipset.

While the Tensor G2 isn't the same heavy-hitting powerhouse as Apple or Qualcomm's most recent chipsets, its novel three-tier CPU core configuration means it's remarkably efficient and doesn't struggle under heavy loads like other, higher-frequency processors can. The app experience is snappy and responsive, with little to no waiting time, even when multitasking. When it comes to performance, the Pixel 7 improves on one of the Pixel 5's biggest faults.

As far as connectivity goes, the Pixel 7 offers marginal improvements over the Pixel 5. It adds the minor upgrades of Bluetooth 5.2, the increased bandwidth of a USB 3.2 Type-C connector, and Wi-Fi 6e support compared to the Wi-Fi 5 of the Pixel 5. These aren't massive enhancements. Still, they ensure a bit more future-proofing and the Pixel 7 easily competes among the best 5G phones.

We're not shy about how much we've loved the Pixel lineup's image quality for the last few years. The Pixel 5 took fantastic pictures, which holds true two generations later. First, the Pixel 7 offers significantly better hardware, like a higher-resolution sensor and dual-LED flash. Add in the ever-improving state of signal processing and imaging software, and it's no surprise that the Pixel 7's pictures look even better than those of its predecessor.

Speaking of software, improved brightness algorithms and manual controls make low-light images look much better. There are even more user-friendly touches, including a specialized Night Mode and a countdown timer that lets you know how long a low-light image will take to capture fully. And if you've ever imagined Minority Report's "enhance" function coming to the real world, Google's exclusive unblur tool can bring mildly out-of-focus images back into true.

It wasn't uncommon to hear about the Pixel 5 taking the best pictures of any smartphone, and you'll find similar sentiments regarding the Pixel 7. Thanks to the improved Tensor G2 chipset inside, the Pixel 7 also takes those snaps more quickly.

The Pixel 5's battery lasted long enough for an entire day of use. The Pixel 7 sports an almost 10% larger battery and takes advantage of the Tensor chipset's unique architecture that delivers more efficient operation across the board. While its 4,355mAh battery isn't huge, the actual battery life is great. In addition, several Pixel 7 tips and tricks can improve performance and battery life.

The Pixel 7 also boasts improved charging capabilities compared to the Pixel 5. It promises 50% charging from empty in 30 minutes using 30-watt fast charging. Wireless charging fans will appreciate the jump from the Pixel 5's moderate 12-watt wireless charge speed to the new 20-watt charging rate. Like battery capacity, the newest Pixel offers more of the same great charging performance we've come to expect from the lineup.

We were unhappy with the Pixel 5's $700 price at launch. Since then, more manufacturers have charged that much and more for high-end smartphones. Despite the general increase in the cost of top-of-the-line models, Google has come through with a $600 price on a high-performing phone. Where the Pixel 5 was underpowered and overpriced, the Pixel 7 offers plenty of firepower at a surprisingly reasonable price.

In terms of availability, things are just as bleak for the Pixel 5. While you might be able to find a decent deal on a refurbished or used model, you'll find similarly priced deals on the newer Google Pixel 6a or even the full-blown Pixel 6. If you really don't want to shell out for Google's newest flagship, either of those is a better choice than the 5, which we generally advise avoiding in 2022.

If you own a Pixel 5 and like it, the answer is a clear and definite "yes." The Pixel 7 improves upon what the Pixel 5 did well, throws out what it did poorly, and serves up the final product on a glass-backed platter for $100 less at launch. It's a no-brainer. The Pixel 7 is an excellent upgrade, especially if you like to skip a year before upgrading to the latest-generation Google flagship smartphone.

Google did not reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7, but there was no need to. With improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software, the Pixel 7 earns its price tag again this year.

Chris has spent the last several years writing for numerous online tech magazines, of which Android Police is the latest and most fun. Chris has been a freelancer with AP since early 2022, writing comparisons of cutting-edge smartphones and gathering the most powerful and convenient smart home devices for beginners and experts.

His focus lies on straightforward, helpful buying guides that make it easy for the average electronics user to make informed decisions on the most cost-effective devices. In particular, he loves recommending affordable wireless headphones that outperform far more expensive brands.

Chris’s first foray into electronics included fixing and destroying early PCs in his dad’s basement while testing the overclocking capabilities of an Intel 486 CPU. Since then, he’s melted considerably fewer processors while pushing increasingly powerful gaming hardware to its limits.



