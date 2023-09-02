What time is Red, White, and Royal Blue on Prime Video? – Amazon Adviser









Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Videos Red, White & Royal Blue.

Red, White, and Royal Blue is the Amazon release you’ve been waiting all year for. What time can you start streaming the romantic movie?

There are a few Amazon shows and movies that we’re excited to see in 2023. Red, White, and Royal Blue is certainly one of them. This rom-com is more than just a traditional rom-com. It brings us queer love in a way that we’re excited to see.

Based on the book of the same name, the movie follows the son of the American President and the son of Britain’s monarch as they figure out how to bring peace to their divided families. Britain and American don’t have that “special relationship” they once had, but they could have something more thanks to the progeny of the lines. Is their relationship doomed to fail like Romeo and Juliet?

The movie is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11. You just need to know when you can start watching it.

This is a global release on Amazon, which is great news for everyone in North America. The official release time is midnight UK time. Thanks to time zones, we can get the movie earlier. Look out for the release at around 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 10.

There is no guarantee that we’ll get this early release. After all, the official release date is Aug. 11. However, we tend to see the earlier release more often than we don’t. That’s even the case with some of the bigger releases such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Jack Ryan. Why wouldn’t we see the earlier release with this one?

Red, White, and Royal Blue is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11 but look out for it the night before.

