Act fast! The Amazon Echo Show 8 drops to its LOWEST price ever – Daily Mail

Did you miss the Amazon Spring Sale? Don’t fret; Amazon still has a huge selection of smart home devices on sale, including the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release) now 46 per cent off – that’s its lowest price ever.

Whether you’re looking for a smart doorbell or want to transform your TV into a smart one, today you can shop and save on popular picks like the newest Echo Dot, the Fire TV, Blink and Ring devices.

You can even grab great deals on recent releases, including 45 per cent off the All-new Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release); with improved audio and an integrated temperature sensor, this device can control compatible smart home devices, including a fan or turn or the heating when the room gets to a certain temperature.

You can also score the Blink Video Doorbell, which allows you to watch and talk to visitors at your door via a mobile app for £38.99, marked down from £59.99.

Another great deal is 40 per cent off the Amazon Smart Plug, now £14.99, which can control any appliances plugged into it with voice commands.

Ahead we’ve shared the best device deals to shop today on Amazon.

With an 8-inch HD touchscreen, 13 MP camera, and faster processor than its predecessor, the Echo Show 8 (2nd, 2021 release) is one of the retailer’s most versatile Echo devices; it can display recipes, give you the weather, and traffic updates and take video calls.

Like other Amazon smart devices, it can also be used to control smart home devices, such as lighting, and can be used to see your security camera and video doorbell.

You can use the Amazon Smart Plug to control anything plugged into using the Alexa app. Pair with an Alexa device to use voice commands.

Helping turn electronics on and off from anywhere, you can check the status of connected appliances, set schedules and turn off your lights remotely to save energy when left on by accident.

Now £25 of its original price, the voice-controlled smart speaker with improved audio is equipped with Alexa and can be added to any room in your home, and with a simple command, you can ask for music, news, weather updates, and more.

You can also make calls and control compatible smart home devices, including lighting and home security. The integrated temperature sensor can turn on a fan or turn off the heating when the room gets to a certain temperature

This bundle will save you 66 per cent on two smart home devices. The kit comprises an Amazon Echo Flex, one of the most affordable ways to get Amazon’s Alexa in more places throughout your home. This smart speaker saves space by conveniently plugging straight into the wall.

Also included is an Amazon Smart Plug that allows you to control anything plugged into using the Alexa app. Pair with the Amazon Echo Flex to use voice commands.

The budget-friendly Blink Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD day and infrared night video, and you’ll receive alerts when motion is detected, or someone is at your door via your smartphone (Blink Sync Module required) – it works with Alexa too.

With long-lasting battery life, it can be set up within minutes and connected to Wi-Fi using the app.

Upgrade your TV with Amazon’s most popular streaming stick and enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows.

Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver, or use Alexa Voice control, to search and launch the hottest Netflix series.

The Blink Outdoor security camera is a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera with infrared night vision.

Weatherproof and designed to fit on the exterior walls of your home, the outdoor security camera is an inexpensive way of giving you peace of mind around the comings and goings of your home.

Plus, as it’s wire-free and has a long-lasting battery life of two years, the Blink camera is a low-maintenance option for those who don’t want to deal with drills, wires and installation expenses.

The Blink Mini Indoor Camera is a 1080P HD indoor plug-in security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.

You’ll be able to see, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone using the Blink Home Monitor app with live view and two-way audio features.

Featuring an adjustable light that can be white during the day and warm at night to lessen eye strain, the Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display and a 300-pixel glare-free screen so you can read comfortably, no matter whether you’re inside or out.

Plus, it’s waterproof and has a battery life of up to 10 weeks.

Now 30 per cent faster than the previous generation Fire HD 8 and with improved battery life, the All-new Fire HD 8 tablet is the best tablet at this price.

Enjoy up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music, all from an 8-inch display at home and on the go.

See, hear and speak to anyone at your door from anywhere with the Ring Video Doorbell.

Get instant notifications via your smartphone when visitors press your doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensors and connect to a real-time live view.

Plus, the two-way microphone and speaker allows you to speak with whoever is on your doorstep.

