Next-generation Sony Xperia PRO-I teased by leaker as "a phone … – Notebookcheck.net









The tipster @TheGalox_ has seemingly been teasing the successor to the Sony Xperia PRO-I. As mentioned above, the source uses the thrilling introductory phrase of “a phone unlike anything we’ve seen before” followed by a tentative launch date timeframe of “coming later this year”. There are some expectations that the Xperia PRO-I II (or whatever name Sony gives it) could see the light of day at some point in the third quarter of 2023.

The leaker also includes “II” followed by an image of the 1-inch image sensor that was used in the promotional material for the Sony Xperia PRO-I. With the obvious focus of the line being the camera and photography (the “I” in “PRO-I” stands for “imaging”), it seems safe to say that the source is implying the Mark II model will feature some camera-related upgrades. This sort of rumor has previously surfaced in regard to the potential 2023 Sony Xperia PRO-I model.

Unfortunately, the rumors range from the wild to the almost believable. Of course, there have been some claims that a 200 MP sensor could be heading the Xperia PRO-I Mark II’s way, but it seems unlikely that Sony would take the expert-level 12 MP/12 MP/12 MP/0.3 MP arrangement of the 2021 model and just go for 200 MP for the 2023 model. It’s more likely Sony might go for an enhanced main image sensor and maybe boost the megapixel count to 48 MP.

Other rumors about the next iteration of the Xperia PRO-I include that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and that the main camera would consist of 1-inch + 1/1.3-inch + 1/1.7-inch lenses with the latter being a 48 MP telephoto sensor. Similar rumors have been mentioned for both the Sony Xperia IV and Xperia V before, so a pinch of salt is required for the time being. One thing will be certain though: The Sony Xperia PRO-I II will be a very expensive phone (predecessor launch price: US$1,799).

A phone unlike anything we've seen before

Coming later this year

II pic.twitter.com/lHDm0ekwkp

@TheGalox_ & Sony (1/2)

