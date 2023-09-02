Miniminter explains how W2S won a private jet in MrBeast's challenge video – Sportskeeda









Sidemen member Simon “Miniminter” took to his What’s Good podcast to reveal details about a recently uploaded challenge video by MrBeast. The latter gave away a private jet worth $2 million in a recent video that involved the likes of Harry “W2S,” Darren “IShowSpeed,” Chunkz, Lannan “LazarBeam,” and George “GeorgeNotFound,” among others.

The challenge had one simple rule – whoever lifted their hands off the plane was eliminated. The last surviving contestant was to be given the jet. Sidemen member W2S, who is best known for his FIFA videos, won the competition after lasting for over 17 hours.

On the podcast, Miniminter explained that one of the primary reasons Harry won the challenge was down to him not knowing the duration of time he would be required to put his hand on the jet.

W2S, or as he is referred to by his real name Harry, incredibly won a private jet that costs over $2 million in a recently uploaded MrBeast video. Speaking about Harry’s strategy, Miniminter exclaimed:

He concluded his statement by saying that he would not have been able to accomplish the goal if he were to learn how long the other participants would last.

The MrBeast challenge video garnered a lot of reactions at the time of its release. Seeing Harry bag a jet worth millions meant that fans flooded in with their comments:

The private jet challenge video has already attracted over 68 million views, coupled with nearly 100K comments from fans.

For those wondering about the jet, Harry recently revealed that he may auction it off since keeping it stationary would cost him a lot of money.

