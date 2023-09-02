SpaceX Starlink satellites still predicted to be visible in New Hampshire Friday, Saturday – WMUR Manchester









The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

The SpaceX Starlink satellites that many Granite Staters have been viewing in New Hampshire skies the past three nights will still be visible for two more nights this week.

The train of Starlink satellites were visible Wednesday night from 6:47 to 6:52.

Multiple WMUR viewers and u local New Hampshire users have been sharing photos with News 9.

Wednesday was the third evening in a row that the internet constellation by SpaceX passed over New Hampshire skies.

“Stepped out of my house, looked up, and I saw this trail of lights, something I’ve never seen before,” Gary Karibian, of Salem, said on Monday.

The satellites are bright and can be seen moving in tandem.

“I had no idea what it was, so I went inside to get somebody to come scrambling outside just to make sure I wasn’t crazy, you know,” Wesley Clemm, of Nashua, said on Monday.

The sightings come after the Falcon 9 launched 55 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Sunday. The launch was the 12th launch for the Falcon 9 booster.

Ian Durham, professor of physics at Saint Anselm College, said SpaceX is aiming to provide global internet coverage through the satellites.

“They’re much lower in orbit. So, the delay is much, much less,” Durham said.

After the recent downing of a Chinese spy balloon and three other objects shot down in the past week, Granite Staters said they’re just happy to have answers this time.

“With all the balloons going on and all the question marks and unidentified objects flying in the sky and we’re not entirely sure what they are and we got the military shooting them down, you know obviously brings up a lot of questions,” Karibian said.

According to findstarlink.com, the satellites could be seen for five minutes at 6:18 p.m. on Monday.

The website also states that there will be good visibility at 5:50 p.m. Friday and 6:12 p.m. Saturday in Manchester. Here’s a link for the upcoming viewings for Manchester.

See video of the SpaceX Starlink satellites from Monday in the player below.





Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

source







