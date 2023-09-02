Binance Coin (BNB), Uwerx (WERX), And Avalanche (AVAX) – What … – The Crypto Basic









After the 2022 bear market finally cooled off, investors are looking for profitable projects to add to their investment portfolios. This article will discuss some that you should have and some that you should not. We will talk about Binance Coin (BNB) – the native coin of the most popular exchange Binance, Uwerx – a presale project that has a high probability of evolving into a top-tier platform with millions of backers and Avalanche (AVAX) – the fuel of the Avalanche ecosystem.

The native coin for the Binance platform is called Binance Coin (BNB). Binance Coin (BNB) was developed to raise money for the Binance CEX and is now utilized by users to get lower trading fees.

In recent news, Binance Mirror, a crypto settlement solution that enables institutional investors to keep their underlying assets utilizing leverage on the exchange, was formally introduced by Binance. However, this news did not have a noticeable impact on the Binance Coin (BNB) price, as it currently trades for $287.93. This is a 0.11% drop in value over the last 24 hours, not to mention that the Binance Coin (BNB) market cap and trading volume have also plummeted over that same period. Sentiment around the Binance Coin (BNB) is bearish as this price movement is predicted to continue, and holders are beginning to move their funds.

Uwerx looks set to become a ruling force among freelance platforms since it has something traditional freelance platforms do not – blockchain technology! That is correct; this will be the first time a project combines these two sectors, as blockchain will be the primary building block for Uwerx! This innovation will open the door to many benefits for both parties in this industry—freelancers and service purchasers.

It will drastically lower costs by simply eliminating the third-party escrow service! Freelancers will no longer see fake reviews on their profiles, while service buyers will stop seeing fake CVs thanks to Uwerx providing a verifiable track record using blockchain technology!

Most seasoned investors know that making significant returns frequently involves buying early in ventures with big ambitions and development prospects. It is advisable to invest in Uwerx at this moment since it will only cost you $0.005. Because Uwerx provides so much for so little, this will be a fantastic chance to buy into a $2.80 projected token at an affordable price! On a different note, let’s talk about security. The Uwerx team has gone to great lengths to prevent rug-pull thoughts in investors’ heads. After the project completes its presale, a clamp on liquidity will last for the next 25 years! To take it a step further, InterFi Network and Solidproof have also performed audits which is a great indicator for the future of Uwerx. Our analysts believe Uwerx should be in everyone’s investment portfolio by the end of the year!

Avalanche (AVAX) is an accessible platform for building decentralized finance applications in a single, flexible environment. You can use the Avalanche (AVAX) coin for the platform’s connectivity, safety, and transaction features.

In 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) gained popularity by integrating its blockchain support into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) network. This is reflected in the coin price, with a slight 0.44% rise in the last week. Nevertheless, Avalanche (AVAX) has been struggling on all other charts, with its trading volume and market cap dropping 0.48% and 45%, respectively. Currently, the Avalanche (AVAX) coin is worth $15.96, and although it could see improvements in the future, we believe that investing in other projects with more growth prospects is wiser.

