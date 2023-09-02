How to Import Cryptocurrency Prices Into Google Sheets – groovyPost









Do you want to keep on top of the latest crypto price rises (and falls)? Learn how to import cryptocurrency prices into Google Sheets using this guide.

If you own any cryptocurrency or you’re thinking about buying some, you’ll want to keep track of the current prices. That way, you’ll know if it’s the right time to buy or sell. There are plenty of websites that can provide this information, but you might prefer to use a spreadsheet to keep track of prices over time, or to do other calculations.

If you’re a fan of Google Sheets, it’s possible to get cryptocurrency price data into your spreadsheets and then use them how you wish. Learn how to import cryptocurrency prices into Google Sheets below.

The GOOGLEFINANCE function allows you to pull live information on a wide range of traditional currencies directly from Google. It also allows you to pull prices for some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, and Binance Coin, but it doesn’t work with others such as Dogecoin.

To import cryptocurrency prices using GOOGLEFINANCE:



If you want to import cryptocurrency prices that the GOOGLEFINANCE function doesn’t handle, then one option is to scrape the data directly from a cryptocurrency website. The IMPORTXML function allows you to pull the data from the webpage and bring it into your Google Sheets document.

To import cryptocurrency prices using IMPORTXML:





The data you have scraped will update once per hour. To keep the value updated more frequently, you can force the cell to recalculate. One fairly simple way to do so is to create a macro that copies the cell, deletes it, and pastes it back in again. This will cause the cell to recalculate which should pull the most recent data from the cryptocurrency website.

To refresh scraped cryptocurrency prices using a macro:

You can also import cryptocurrency data using a website specifically designed for this purpose. The IMPORTDATA function allows you to pull price information directly from this website. The data will refresh once an hour.

To import cryptocurrency prices using IMPORTDATA:



Another way to get cryptocurrency prices from CoinMarketCap is to use its API. By creating an account and generating your own API key, you can poll the site directly and import a huge amount of cryptocurrency information into your Google Sheets document.

In order to get the data into Google Sheets, you’ll need to use an add-on called API Connector.

To import cryptocurrency prices using the CoinMarketCap API:

The price generated by the CoinMarketCap API will not automatically update. However, it is possible to get API Connector to refresh your data at regular intervals from once an hour up to once a month. This will help you to ensure that your cryptocurrency prices are up-to-date.

To update cryptocurrency prices using API Connector:

Learning how to import cryptocurrency prices into Google Sheets means you can use that price data in whatever calculations you wish. You’ll be able to monitor prices, and even set up some conditional formatting to alert you when the cryptocurrency hits a certain price.

There are plenty of other useful Google Sheets tricks you can learn. You might want to learn how to use timestamps in Google Sheets, for example. Or you may want to know how to remove dollar signs in Google Sheets if some of your scraped data has included them. You might also want to learn how to merge sheets in Google Sheets to help you organize your data.

