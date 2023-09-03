How to download Valorant Episode 5 in-game tracks on Spotify – Sportskeeda









Valorant in-game tracks for Episode 5 are now available for download on the popular music streaming platform, Spotify. The music streaming service features a massive audio library with over 400 million streamers using the platform every single day.

Riot Games has previously released tracks on the platform for their titles. Valorant fans looking forward to enjoying the tracks this festive season can do so through a number of methods.

This article will guide users on how to download and stream all Episode 5 tracks on Spotify.

The popular audio streaming service Spotify has millions of users who regularly stream and download music on the platform. Riot Games’ music team has ensured that the tracks from Episode 5 have made their way into the Swedish provider’s audio streaming library.

Here is how players can download Episode 5 tracks from the platform:

Users must be aware that the platform does not support downloads for individual songs. This means that the entire MV//MNT album must be downloaded. This can be done on all devices where the audio streaming platform is supported. Once downloaded, users can enjoy the tracks online or offline.

However, only premium users can enjoy the download feature. Users who do not have a premium account can stream the tracks but with the interruption of advertisements.

Valorant Episode 5 featured a hefty amount of content for players. From a brand new underwater map to a new Controller Agent from India, Episode 5 has been anything but short of fun.

Aside from the popular music platform, Episode 5 tracks are available on four other audio streaming platforms — Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer. Users who do not have an active Spotify premium subscription can opt for these audio streaming services.

Soundtracks are an important part of video games and add to a game’s ambiance. Riot Games Music has ensured that Valorant enthusiasts around the world can enjoy the creative tunes produced for the title.

Before 2023 arrives with new updates and patches, players can still enjoy similarly exciting content in Valorant during the holiday season. It is to be seen what the future will bring for the free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter.

