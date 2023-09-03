How to watch 'The Menu' on HBO Max – USA TODAY









From instant favorites like Barbarian to irreverent thrillers like Bodies Bodies Bodies, 2022 was an excellent year for genre film—particularly horror. A late entry to the horror roster for the year was November’s The Menu, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and more.

Now, in 2023, The Menu has made its way over to streaming and digital download. You can catch the film on HBO Max as January 3.

You can stream The Menu with an HBO Max subscription. The film is also available on Blu-Ray and digital download. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, House of the Dragon, the upcoming series The Last of Us and more.

Directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, The Menu is a horror-comedy that examines the fine dining world. The film stars Ralph Fiennes as Julian Slowik, a celebrity chef who operates out of a restaurant on a private island, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Hong Chau, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Janet McTeer and more.

The film performed well with critics when it was released, and has since garnered Fiennes a Golden Globe nomination.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. If you pay $14.99/month, you can access the ad-free version of the service.

