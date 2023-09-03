World Defenders codes September 2023 – Pocket Tactics









Tilly Lawton

Published:

September 1, 2023: we checked for new World Defenders codes

Defending your entire world is really rewarding, but is super hard work. So, to help you out on your heroic mission in this tower defence-style Roblox experience, we’ve gathered this list of all the latest World Defenders codes. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snag every reward.

Here’s all of the new World Defenders codes:

Redeeming your World Defenders codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

Expired codes:



World Defenders codes are freebies given out by the developer, Spectral Roblox, to help you on your mission to defend your world. Spectral Roblox usually releases new codes to celebrate real-world events and holidays, or when the game reaches certain milestones, such as a new update or a specific number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big old thumbs up and bookmark this page to make sure you snag all those goodies.

