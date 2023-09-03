Join us for PlayStation Plus Festival of Play – PlayStation









Activities begin today, and include PlayStation Stars campaigns, Double Discounts, competitions and more.

At PlayStation, we’re always looking to create meaningful and engaging experiences that celebrate our players. For PlayStation Plus, we have a big month with Horizon Forbidden West joining our Game Catalog, giving PlayStation Plus Extra, and Premium/Deluxe members a chance to experience a post-apocalyptic world with distant lands to discover, striking characters to meet, and enormous awe-inspiring machines to fight. Additional blockbuster titles include Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Borderlands 3, and more which will be added in the Games Catalog next week. In addition to these games, we wanted to take this month one step further and provide you with over a week long of activities to thank you for supporting us on our PlayStation Plus journey.

Starting from today through February 24, PlayStation Plus members can find a range of activities to participate in during PlayStation Plus Festival of Play – from earning digital collectibles, to joining tournaments, to getting exclusive double discounts on select popular games from PlayStation Store. Activities for those who are not PlayStation Plus members are available as well.

(for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members)

Starting February 15

Get a taste of what it’s like to journey into each of the Nine Realms with Kratos and Atreus as they search for answers while Asgardian forces prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. As a PlayStation Plus member you’ll have access to God of War Ragnarök with a 3 hour time-limited trial starting February 15. Trophies and save progress from this trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.

(for PlayStation Plus members)

February 15 – February 24

PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program that is free to join and doesn’t require a PlayStation Plus membership. However, this month we’ll have unique digital collectibles during PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, including:

(for PlayStation Plus members)

February 15 – February 24

We are kicking off our Double Discount promotion for PlayStation Plus members this week. Check out the sale here.

As a reminder, if you are both a PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Stars member, you can earn PlayStation Stars points with eligible purchases on PlayStation Store.

(no PlayStation Plus membership required)

February 15 – February 24

We’re kicking off a new contest for your opportunity to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED 55A75K TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT-A5000 and a Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. You can participate by going to our website and answering three questions about PlayStation Plus. You’ll have until Feb 24th at 11:59 PM local time to answer the questions. For more details, head to the website.

Participating regions: US, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Greece, Cyprus , France , Hungary, Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, UAE

(no PlayStation Plus membership required)

February 18 – February 19

We’re planning to hold an online multiplayer during the weekend of February 18-19 so you can go head-to-head with other players online during these dates even without a PlayStation Plus membership.

Additionally, PlayStation Stars members can earn a special digital collectible commemorating the online multiplayer weekend just for participating in this event. Be sure to check in the “PlayStation Stars: Free Online Multiplayer is Live” campaign.

(for players with or without a PlayStation Plus membership)

February 18 – February 19

There will be a number of PlayStation Tournaments happening during this timeframe, featuring FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear. Also, since our online multiplayer weekend starts during this same timeframe, those without PlayStation Plus members will also be able to participate in the tournaments happening in this timeframe. Players who participate will get a chance to win a PlayStation Plus membership. Please see our website for details.

For more details about PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/ps-plus/whats-new/

Again we want to thank all of our players for your support throughout the years. The success of PlayStation Plus starts with you, and we are greatly humbled by the feedback and passion we’ve received from all of our players. We hope you’ll enjoy PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, and all the games we’ve got lined up for this month’s Game Catalog.

Happy gaming!

